CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield One Day, Match 2

Central Hinds Women (CH-W) will take on Otago Sparks Women (OS-W) in the second game of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield at the Saxton Oval in Saxton on Sunday.

This will be the second match between the two sides in as many days. In their clash in the season opener, Otago Sparks reigned supreme, registering a massive 213-run victory against Central Hinds.

In the last few seasons, the two teams have squared off against each other thrice, with Central Hinds winning twice.

CH-W vs OS-W Probable Playing XIs

CH-W XI

Jess Watkin (c), Georgia Atkinson, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Hannah Rowe, Kate Gaging (wk), Mikaela Greig, Melissa Hansen, Claudia Green, Monique Rees, Cate Pedersen, Gemma Sims.

OS-W XI

Suzie Bates (c), Caitlin Blakely, Kate Ebrahim, Katey Martin (wk), Bella James, Polly Inglis, Hayley Jensen, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, Molly Loe.

Match Details

Match: CH-W vs OS-W, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield One Day, Match 2.

Date and Time: 31st October, 2021; 3:00 AM IST.

Venue: Saxton Oval, Saxton.

Pitch Report

The Saxton Oval is a batting-friendly wicket, so the batters could be in for a treat. Pacers are expected to find some assistance towards the concluding stage of the game. Spinners could prove to be key during the middle overs.

Today’s CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Martin is an excellent wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. She is arriving in this game after scoring a century in the first game against the same opposition. Her knock included 14 boundaries.

Batters

B James registered a fine half-century for Otago Sparks in the previous game. Some of her strokes were absolutely incredible.

All-rounders

S Yadav is an incredible all-round asset who can change the course of games almost single-handedly. Meanwhile, Ebrahim could be a fine captaincy choice for your CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Fantasy side. She fell just four runs short of a century in the first game. She is also great with the ball.

S Bates will also look to have a significant influence on the game. She didn’t make much of an impact in the opening match.

Bowlers

E Black has started the competition with a bang. She grabbed a five-wicket-haul in the first game, and is in red-hot form at the moment.

Five best players to pick in CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 prediction team

E Black (OS-W) – 171 points

K Martin (OS-W) – 161 points

K Ebrahim (OS-W) – 111 points

M Loe (OS-W) – 97 points

B James (OS-W) – 68 points.

Key stats for CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 prediction team

E Black: 5 wickets

K Martin: 111 runs

K Ebrahim: 96 runs

M Loe: 3 wickets

B James: 53 runs.

CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction Today

CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Martin, B James, C Pedersen, G Sims, K Ebrahim, S Bates, H Rowe, J Watkin, E Black, M Loe, M Hansen.

Captain: K Ebrahim. Vice-Captain: E Black.

CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Martin, B James, C Pedersen, G Sims, K Ebrahim, S Bates, H Rowe, E Black, M Loe, M Hansen, C Green.

Captain: K Martin. Vice-Captain: S Bates.

Edited by Bhargav