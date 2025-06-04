CH-W vs PHI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Womens T20 Pentangular Series 2025, 4th T20I

The fourth T20I match of the Women's T20 Pentangular Series 2025 will see China Women (CH-W) squaring off against the Philippines Women (PHI-W). The Sano International Cricket Stadium in Sano will host the clash on Wednesday, June 4. Here's all you need to know about the CH-W vs PHI-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The first two matches of the tournament were abandoned due to rain. China Women has a lot of quality all-rounders who can perform well with bat and ball. Philippines Women has a right balance of batters and bowlers who can perform well.

Both teams will look to win today's match and start the tournament on a positive note.

CH-W vs PHI-W Match Details

The 4th T20I match of the Women's T20 Pentangular Series 2025 will be played on June 4 at the Sano International Cricket Stadium in Sano at 11:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CH-W vs PHI-W, 4th T20I match

Date and Time: 4th June 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Stadium, Sano

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sano International Cricket Stadium in Sano is good for bowlers. Fans can expect a low-scoring fixture. Both teams will depend upon all-rounders and bowlers to win today's match. Both pacers and spinners are crucial at this venue.

CH-W vs PHI-W Form Guide

CH-W - Will be playing their first match

PHI-W - Will be playing their first match

CH-W vs PHI-W Probable Playing XI

CH-W Playing XI

No injury updates

AhilyaGong Yuting, Jiaping Li, Mingyue Zhu, Wei Haiting, Yan Zuying, Cai Yuzhi, Mengting Liu, Xie Wenyan, Xu Qian, Peng Liangyu, Zi Mei

PHI-W Playing XI

No injury updates

J Medianesta (wk), M Taira, M Luz Mandia, A Smith, S Sirah, A Valdez, K Donovan, J Andreano, R Castillo, K Keen, A Busa

CH-W vs PHI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Zi

M Zi is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. J Medianesta is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

G Yuting

M Luz Mandia and G Yuting are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. G Yuting will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. M Taira is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

A Smith

C Yuzhi and A Smith are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. A Smith will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. K Donovan is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

K Keen

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Keen and A Busa. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. K Keen will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. W Huiying is another good bowler for today's match.

CH-W vs PHI-W match captain and vice-captain choices

C Yuzhi

C Yuzhi was in top-notch form in the recent matches. She will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match.

A Smith

A Smith is one of the most crucial picks from the Philippines Women squad as she will bat in the top order and is in great form. She can easily take down China Women bowlers. She will also complete her quota of overs in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for CH-W vs PHI-W, 4th T20I match

C Yuzhi

A Smith

K Donovan

L Mengting

G Yuting

China Women vs Philippines Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

China Women vs Philippines Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Zi, J Medianesta

Batters: M Luz Mandia, M Taira, G Yuting

All-rounders: C Yuzhi, L Mengting, A Smith, K Donovan

Bowlers: K Keen, W Huiying

China Women vs Philippines Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Zi

Batters : M Luz Mandia, G Yuting

All-rounders: C Yuzhi, L Mengting, A Smith, K Donovan, X Qian

Bowlers: K Keen, W Huiying, A Busa

