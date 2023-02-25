CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2023, Match 26

Central Hinds Women (CH-W) will take on Wellington Blaze Women (WB-W) in Match 26 at the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2023 on Saturday at Fitzherbert Park in Palmerston North. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Central Hinds Women have won three of their last eight matches. Wellington Blaze Women, on the other hand, are at top of the table with five victories in eight outings.

Hinds Women will try their best to win the match, but Blaze Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

CH-W vs WB-W Match Details

Match 26 of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2023 will be played on February 25 at Fitzherbert Park in Palmerston North. The game is set to take place at 3:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CH-W vs WB-W, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2023, Match 26

Date and Time: 25th February 2023, 3:00 AM IST

Venue: Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North

Pitch Report

Fitzherbert Park in Palmerston North has a bowling pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both pacers and spinners. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect some early swing in the match.

CH-W vs WB-W Form Guide

CH-W - Won 3 of their last 8 matches

WB-W - Won 5 of their last 8 matches

CH-W vs WB-W Probable Playing XI

CH-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Natalie Dodd (wk), Emma McLeod, Georgia Atkinson, Jess Watkin (c), Ashtuti Kumar, Mikaela Greig, Flora Devonshire, Rosemary Mair, Melissa Hansen, Ocean Bartlett, Claudia Green

WB-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Rebecca Burns, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Thamsyn Newton, Leigh Kasperek (c), Natasha Codyre, Caitlin King, Kate Chandler, Olivia Boivin, Nicole Baird, Deanna Doughty, Xara Jetly

CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Dodd

N Dodd, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. J McFadyen is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

C King

C King and T Newton are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Burns is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

J Watkin

L Kasperek and J Watkin are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. N Baird is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

X Jetly

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Hansen and X Jetly. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. G Atkinson is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CH-W vs WB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

L Kasperek

L Kasperek is one of the best players in Wellington Blaze Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has earned 628 points in the last five matches.

J Watkin

J Watkin is one of the best picks in Central Hinds Women's squad as she will bowl in the death overs and bat in the top order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has earned 651 points in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for CH-W vs WB-W, Match 26

N Dodd

X Jetly

L Kasperek

J Watkin

C King

Central Hinds Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for the bowler, it's advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Central Hinds Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Dodd

Batters: C King, T Newton

All-rounders: L Kasperek, J Watkin, N Baird, A Kumar, O Bartlett

Bowlers: X Jetly, M Hansen, G Atkinson

Central Hinds Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Dodd, J McFayden

Batters: C King

All-rounders: L Kasperek, J Watkin, N Baird, A Kumar

Bowlers: X Jetly, M Hansen, G Atkinson, C Green

