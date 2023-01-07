CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 14

Central Hinds Women (CH-W) will take on Wellington Blaze Women (WB-W) in match 14 of the Women's Super Smash 2022-23 on Saturday at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Central Hinds Women have won none of their last four matches. Wellington Blaze Women, on the other hand, have emerged victorious in all four appearances.

Although Central Hinds Women have the presence of talented players, Wellington Blaze Women are a relatively better team, who are in good form and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

CH-W vs WB-W Match Details

Match 14 of the Women's Super Smash 2022-23 will be played on January 7 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The game is set to take place at 2:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CH-W vs WB-W, Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 14

Date and Time: 7th January 2023, 2:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

The Basin Reserve in Wellington has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs. The last match played on this pitch was between Wellington Blaze Women and Northern Districts Women, where a combined total of 221 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

CH-W vs WB-W Form Guide

CH-W - Won 0 of their last 4 matches

WB-W - Won 4 of their last 4 matches

CH-W vs WB-W Probable Playing XI

CH-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Natalie Dodd (wk), Jess Watkin ©, Mikaela Greig, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Atkinson, Hannah Rowe, Flora Devonshire, Melissa Hansen, Claudia Green, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Emily Cunningham

WB-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Jessica McFadyen (wk), Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns (c), Thamsyn Newton, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Nicole Baird, Xara Jetly, Maneka Singh

CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Dodd

N Dodd, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. J McFayden is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

M Green

R Burns and M Green are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. T Newton is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

L Kasperek

L Kasperek and H Rowe are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Kerr is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

C Green

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Kerr and C Green. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. G Atkinson is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CH-W vs WB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Rowe

H Rowe is one of the best players in the Central Hinds Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has smashed 89 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last four matches.

L Kasperek

L Kasperek is one of the best picks in Wellington Blaze Women's squad as she will bowl in the death overs and bat in the middle order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has smashed 50 runs and taken 7 wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for CH-W vs WB-W, Match 14

H Rowe

J Watkin

A Kerr

S Devine

L Kasperek

Central Hinds Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least 4 players, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Central Hinds Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Dodd

Batters: M Green, R Burns, T Newton

All-rounders: A Kerr, S Devine, H Rowe, L Kasperek

Bowlers: C Green, J Kerr, G Atkinson

Central Hinds Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Dodd

Batters: M Green, R Burns, T Newton

All-rounders: A Kerr, J Watkin, H Rowe, L Kasperek

Bowlers: C Green, J Kerr, X Jetly

