CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash, Match 4

Central Hinds (CH-W) will be up against Wellington Blaze (WB-W) in the fourth match of the Women's Super Smash at Fitzherbert Park in Palmerston North on Tuesday, December 27. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 4.
Central Hinds will be playing their first match of the season against Wellington Blaze. Wellington Blaze have already played once in the ongoing Super Smash. They won their first match against Otago Volts by 19 runs.
Batting first, they posted a total of 146/5 and their bowlers did a fine job by defending that target and restricting the opposition to 127/8. Wellington will look to continue the same momentum, while Central Hinds would be keen to start off on a positive note.
CH-W vs WB-W Match Details, Match 4
The fourth match of Women's Super Smash will be played on December 27 at the Fitzherbert Park in Palmerston North. The match is set to take place at 3.30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
CH-W vs WB-W, Women's Super Smash, Match 4
Date and Time: December 27, 2022, 3.30 am IST
Venue: Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North
Live Streaming and Broadcast: Fancode
CH-W vs WB-W Pitch Report
Not many T20s have been played before at Palmerston North. As a result, both sides will go into the game with plenty of caution. It remains to be seen how the pitch develops over the course of the match.
Last 5 matches (this tournament)
Matches won by batting first: NA
Matches won by bowling first: NA
Average first innings score: NA
Average second innings score: NA
CH-W vs WB-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Central Hinds: NA
Wellington Blaze: W
CH-W vs WB-W probable playing 11s for today’s match
Central Hinds Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
Central Hinds Probable Playing 11
Emily Cunningham, Kerry Tomlinson, Rosemary Mair, Mikaela Greig, Natalie Dodd (wk), Hannah Rowe, Georgia Atkinson, Jess Watkin (c), Melissa Hansen, Ocean Bartlett, and Claudia Green.
Wellington Blaze Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
Wellington Blaze Probable Playing 11
Tamsyn Newton, Georgia Plimmer, Rebecca Burns, Amelia Kerr (c), Maddy Green, Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Caitlin King, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Xara Jetly, and Maneka Singh.
CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Jess McFadyen
Jess McFadyen will be the best wicketkeeper choice for your CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy Side. She was excellent behind the stumps and affected a couple of dismissals in the first game.
Top Batter pick
Maddy Green (1 match, 45 runs, Strike Rate: 115.38)
Maddy Green was quite effective with the bat in the opening game. She played a decent knock of 45 runs off 39 deliveries. Her innings included three boundaries.
Top All-rounder pick
Hannah Rowe
Hannah Rowe could prove to be an interesting pick. Having played 10 matches in the competition last year, she scored 137 runs and also picked up five wickets for Central Hinds.
Top Bowler pick
Jess Kerr (1 match, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.50)
Jess Kerr was outstanding in the Women’s Super Smash last season. She was the second-highest wicket-taker and picked up 18 wickets in nine games. She has made a strong start to the campaign this year as well, taking three wickets at an economy of 7.50 in the first game.
CH-W vs WB-W match captain and vice-captain choices
Amelia Kerr
Amelia Kerr could prove to be a great captaincy pick for your CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy Team. She is a world-class all-rounder who has dominated opponents with ease. Kerr scored 46 runs in the first match with the help of five boundaries and also picked up a wicket.
Leigh Kasperek
Leigh Kasperek couldn’t have begun the season on a stronger note. She slammed 13 runs at a strike rate of 144.44 and also went on to strike thrice with the ball while keeping the economy rate down to 4.00.
5 Must-picks with players stats for CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
CH-W vs WB-W match expert tips
Leigh Kasperek was in great form with the ball in the last tournament and has started strongly here as well. She is also more than adept with the bat and can prove to be a quality X-factor player.
CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head to Head League
Wicketkeepers: Jess McFadyen, Natalie Dodd
Batters: Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Mikaela Greig
All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Leigh Kasperek
Bowlers: Jess Kerr, Georgia Atkinson, Claudia Green
CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League
Wicketkeepers: Jess McFadyen, Natalie Dodd
Batters: Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Mikaela Greig, Thamsyn Newton
All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek
Bowlers: Jess Kerr, Georgia Atkinson, Claudia Green