CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash, Match 4

Central Hinds (CH-W) will be up against Wellington Blaze (WB-W) in the fourth match of the Women's Super Smash at Fitzherbert Park in Palmerston North on Tuesday, December 27. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 4.

Central Hinds will be playing their first match of the season against Wellington Blaze. Wellington Blaze have already played once in the ongoing Super Smash. They won their first match against Otago Volts by 19 runs.

Batting first, they posted a total of 146/5 and their bowlers did a fine job by defending that target and restricting the opposition to 127/8. Wellington will look to continue the same momentum, while Central Hinds would be keen to start off on a positive note.

CH-W vs WB-W Match Details, Match 4

The fourth match of Women's Super Smash will be played on December 27 at the Fitzherbert Park in Palmerston North. The match is set to take place at 3.30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CH-W vs WB-W, Women's Super Smash, Match 4

Date and Time: December 27, 2022, 3.30 am IST

Venue: Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Fancode

CH-W vs WB-W Pitch Report

Not many T20s have been played before at Palmerston North. As a result, both sides will go into the game with plenty of caution. It remains to be seen how the pitch develops over the course of the match.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

CH-W vs WB-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Central Hinds: NA

Wellington Blaze: W

CH-W vs WB-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Central Hinds Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Central Hinds Probable Playing 11

Emily Cunningham, Kerry Tomlinson, Rosemary Mair, Mikaela Greig, Natalie Dodd (wk), Hannah Rowe, Georgia Atkinson, Jess Watkin (c), Melissa Hansen, Ocean Bartlett, and Claudia Green.

Wellington Blaze Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Wellington Blaze Probable Playing 11

Tamsyn Newton, Georgia Plimmer, Rebecca Burns, Amelia Kerr (c), Maddy Green, Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Caitlin King, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Xara Jetly, and Maneka Singh.

CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Jess McFadyen

Jess McFadyen will be the best wicketkeeper choice for your CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy Side. She was excellent behind the stumps and affected a couple of dismissals in the first game.

Top Batter pick

Maddy Green (1 match, 45 runs, Strike Rate: 115.38)

Maddy Green was quite effective with the bat in the opening game. She played a decent knock of 45 runs off 39 deliveries. Her innings included three boundaries.

Top All-rounder pick

Hannah Rowe

Hannah Rowe could prove to be an interesting pick. Having played 10 matches in the competition last year, she scored 137 runs and also picked up five wickets for Central Hinds.

Top Bowler pick

Jess Kerr (1 match, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.50)

Jess Kerr was outstanding in the Women’s Super Smash last season. She was the second-highest wicket-taker and picked up 18 wickets in nine games. She has made a strong start to the campaign this year as well, taking three wickets at an economy of 7.50 in the first game.

CH-W vs WB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Amelia Kerr

Amelia Kerr could prove to be a great captaincy pick for your CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy Team. She is a world-class all-rounder who has dominated opponents with ease. Kerr scored 46 runs in the first match with the help of five boundaries and also picked up a wicket.

Leigh Kasperek

Leigh Kasperek couldn’t have begun the season on a stronger note. She slammed 13 runs at a strike rate of 144.44 and also went on to strike thrice with the ball while keeping the economy rate down to 4.00.

5 Must-picks with players stats for CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Leigh Kasperek 13 runs and 3 wickets 123 points Amelia Kerr 46 runs and 1 wicket 94 points Jess Kerr 3 wickets 83 points Maddy Green 45 runs 56 points

CH-W vs WB-W match expert tips

Leigh Kasperek was in great form with the ball in the last tournament and has started strongly here as well. She is also more than adept with the bat and can prove to be a quality X-factor player.

CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head to Head League

CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Jess McFadyen, Natalie Dodd

Batters: Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Mikaela Greig

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Leigh Kasperek

Bowlers: Jess Kerr, Georgia Atkinson, Claudia Green

CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League

CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Jess McFadyen, Natalie Dodd

Batters: Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Mikaela Greig, Thamsyn Newton

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek

Bowlers: Jess Kerr, Georgia Atkinson, Claudia Green

