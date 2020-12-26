CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women's Super Smash match – December 27th, 2020

Match 2 of the Women's Super Smash 2020-21 will see the Central Hinds take on the defending champions, Wellington Blaze. at the McLean Park in Napier.

After winning the trophy in the 2019/20 edition, Wellington Blaze have continued their excellent run in the opening game of the ongoing edition of the league with a nine-wicket victory against the Auckland Hearts.

The former held their opponent to a below-par total of 92 runs and later chased it down with 52 balls to spare.

Central Hinds, on the other hand, will play their first game of the 2020/21 edition against Wellington Blaze on Sunday. They finished fourth during the last edition with 16 points, having won six out of the 10 matches they played.

Squads to choose from

Wellington Blaze

Olivia Boivin, Rebecca Burns, Tash Codyre, Sophie Devine, Dee Doughty, Maddy Green, Antonia Hamilton, Xara Jetly, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Caitlin King, Jamie Mason-Jones, Jess McFadyen, Beth Molony, Thamsyn Newton, Georgia Plimmer and Maneka Singh.

Central Hinds

Melissa Hansen, Georgia Atkinson, Monique Rees, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Jess Watkin, Natalie Dodd, Anlo van Deventer(c), Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Hannah Rowe, Mikaela Greig, Emily Cunningham, Esther Lanser, Rosemary Mair and Jamie Watkins.

Predicted Playing XI

Wellington Blaze

Jessica McFadyen, Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Caitlin King, Georgia Plimmer, Maneka Singh, Amelia Kerr, Xara Jetly, Jess Kerr, Bethany Molony and Thamsyn Newton.

Central Hinds

Natalie Dodd, Emily Cunningham, Anlo van Deventer, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Hannah Rowe, Jamie Watkins, Monique Rees, Melissa Hansen, Claudia Green, Rosemary Mair and Esther Lanser.

Match Details

Match: Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze, Match 2

Date: December 27, 2020 at 8:10 AM

Venue: McLean Park, Napier.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Napier has often produced an equal contest between bat and ball. The bowlers have managed to consistently pick up wickets, while the batters have made most use of the short boundaries on offer. That said, teams chasing have won most of the games, and the captain who wins the toss will want to chase.

However, the side chasing have a better record on this track. Thus, both captains would opt to chase if they in the toss.

Women's Super Smash Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Natalie Dodd, Maddy Green, Emily Cunningham, Anlo van Deventer, Amelia Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Jamie Watkins, Thamsyn Newton, Jess Kerr, Claudia Green and Rosemary Mair.

Captain: Amelia Kerr Vice-Captain: Maddy Green

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Jessica McFadyen, Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Anlo van Deventer, Amelia Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Jamie Watkins, Mikaela Greig, Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek and Rosemary Mair.

Captain: Rebecca Burns Vice-Captain: Jessica McFadyen