CHA vs DCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 6

The Chargers (CHA) will lock horns with the DCC Starlets (DCS) in the sixth match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League on Friday, February 3. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CHA vs DCS Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Both the Chargers and DCC Satrlets will be playing their first matches of the tournament. The two teams will look to get off to a winning start and begin their campaign on a strong note.

The absolute necessity of a win for both the teams will surely make this an exciting encounter.

CHA vs DCS Match Details

The sixth match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on February 3 at the ICC Academy in Dubai at 9.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: CHA vs DCS, ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 6

Date and Time: February 3, 2023, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

CHA vs DCS Pitch Report

The wicket at the ICC Academy in Dubai has produced sporting turfs so far. It has provided something for both the batters and the bowlers. A close fight between the bat and the ball can be expected.

CHA vs DCS Form Guide (Last match)

CHA: Playing their first match

DCS: Playing their first match

CHA vs DCS Probable Playing XIs for today's match

CHA Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Chargers Probable Playing XI

Royston Rodriguez (wk), Ashif Amla, Faisal Patel, Kamran Haider, Rohan Chopra, Kanisk Moga, Vimalnath PK, Imran Shaikh-Ahmed, Fawad Jalil, Mudassir Ali, and Madhu Sharma.

DCS Team/Injury News

No major updates.

DCC Starlets Probable Playing XI

Shrey Sethi (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Jadiditya Malik, Yug Sharma, Akshat Rai, Angad Nehru, Aarman Sajnani, Ibrahim Vijdani, Mathew George, Mohammad Nafees-I, and Nemika Benthota.

CHA vs DCS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shrey Sethi

Shrey Sethi will be batting in the top order and hence will get to face a good number of deliveries to score a considerable number of runs. He is also very good behind the stumps and might pick up points there.

Batter

Ashif Amla

Ashif Amla is a stable top-order batter. He can hold the innings together and also go big when required. He will be an important pick for the match.

All-rounder

Angad Nehru

Angad Nehru is an explosive middle-order batter who can fire towards the end of an innings. He can also impact the match with the ball in hand. This makes him a very important pick for the match.

Bowler

Fawad Jalil

The pitch at the ICC Academy may get slower in the second half of the innings. With the pitch becoming slower, Jalil could be a tough bowler to handle. He is a must-pick for the match.

CHA vs DCS Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Angad Nehru

Angad Nehru's ability to influence the match with both the bat and the ball makes him a great choice as a captain or vice-captain of the match. Nehru could be useful in both the innings of the match and hence could be a great utility pick for the match.

Rohan Chopra

Rohan Chopra bats in the top-order and also bowls important overs at the death for his team. He will get the maximum opportunity to pick up some vital points for the team. Rohan Chopra is one of the best options for a captain or vice-captain for the match.

Five Must-picks with players stats for CHA vs DCS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Shrey Sethi

Ashif Amla

Angad Nehru

Fawad Jalil

Rohan Chopra

CHA vs DCS match expert tips

The pitch will have something in it for players of all trades. Impactful all-rounders will be the best picks for the match.

CHA vs DCS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Shrey Sethi

Batters: R Shahzad, Y Sharma, Ashif Amla

All-rounders: Angad Nehru, A Sajnani, K Moga, Rohan Chopra

Bowlers: Fawad Jalil, M George, M Nafees-I

CHA vs DCS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

