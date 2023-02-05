CHA vs ECC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 9

The 9th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will see the Chargers (CHA) squaring off against Emirates NBD CKT Club (ECC) at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Sunday, February 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ECC vs CHA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Emirates NBD CKT Club won their last match against the International Warriors by 6 wickets. The Chargers, on the other hand, lost their last match of the season against DCC Starlets by 28 runs.

The Chargers will give it their all to win the match, but Emirates NBD CKT Club are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ECC vs CHA Match Details

The 9th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on February 5 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is set to start at 12:00 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ECC vs CHA, Match 9

Date and Time: 5th February 2023, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically aware will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Gallion CKT Club and Valley Boy, where a total of 447 runs were scored for the loss of 15 wickets.

ECC vs CHA Form Guide

ECC - W

CHA - L

ECC vs CHA Probable Playing XI

ECC Playing XI

No injury updates

Vaibhav, Hammad Ahmed Khan, Akhlaq Haidar, Mohammad Shahir (wk), Muhammad Imran-IV, Santosh Pillai, Muzammil Charan (c), Dhiman Bhaumik, Anuj Thakur, Mubashir Bukhari, Chakura Raveen

CHA Playing XI

No injury updates

Rakshist AR (wk), Ashif Amla, Kamran Haider, Imran Shaikh-Ahmed, Kunal Jain, Vimalnath PK, Satej Salvi, Nitin Jain, Madhu Sharma, Shrirang Jahagirdar, Fawad Jalil

ECC vs CHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Rakshist AR

Rakshist AR is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Ekanayake is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Ahmed

H Ahmed and K Haidar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Thakur played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

V PK

V PK and M Yasir are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Ameen is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Asad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Salvi and M Asad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Sharma is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ECC vs CHA match captain and vice-captain choices

H Ahmed

H Ahmed will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 65 runs in the last match.

V PK

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick V PK as he will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 33 runs and took one wicket in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for ECC vs CHA, Match 9

H Ahmed

A Ameen

M Yasir

V PK

M Asad

Emirates NBD CKT Club vs Chargers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Emirates NBD CKT Club vs Chargers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Rakshist AR

Batters: K Haider, H Ahmed, F Jalil, A Thakur

All-rounders: V PK, A Ameen, M Yasir

Bowlers: M Asad, S Salvi, M Sharma

Emirates NBD CKT Club vs Chargers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Ekanayake

Batters: K Haider, H Ahmed, A Thakur

All-rounders: V PK, A Ameen, M Yasir, A Amla

Bowlers: M Asad, S Salvi, M Sharma

