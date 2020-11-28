CHA-W vs BLA-W Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Women’s National Triangular T20 Match – November 28th, 2020

The PCB Challengers will square off against the PCB Blasters in the fifth match of the Women’s National Triangular T20 Tournament, on Saturday.

Both of PCB Challengers' matches were washed out due to rain. They will be looking for their first victory when they face the Blasters this weekend.

The PCB Blasters, on the other hand, don't have a single victory to their name so far. They lost both the encounters against the PCB Dynamites by massive margins. The side must open their account in their next game if they are to make it to the top two spots.

When these two sides met last time, rain played spoilsport and the two teams ended up sharing points.

Squads to choose from

Challengers Women

Muneeba Ali (c), Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Bismah Maroof, Fatima Sana, Syeda Asma Amin (wk), Kaynat Hafeez, Aiman Anwar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal, Saba Nazir, Sadaf Shams, Saima Malik, Waheeda Akhter.

Blasters Women

Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan, Javeria Rauf, Huraina Sajjad, Aliya Riaz (c), Hafsa Amjad, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Natalia Parvaiz, Maham Tariq, Anam Amin, Tuba Hassan, Anoosha Nasir, Khadija Chishty, Noreen Yaqoob.

Predicted Playing XI

Challengers Women

Muneeba Ali (c), Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Bismah Maroof, Fatima Sana, Syeda Asma Amin (wk), Kaynat Hafeez, Aiman Anwar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal, Saba Nazir.

Blasters Women

Javeria Khan, Hafsa Amjad, Aliya Riaz, Tuba Hassan, Sidra Nawaz, Huraina Sajjad, Javeria Rauf, Sidra Ameen, Anam Amin, Maham Tariq and Natalia Pervaiz.

Match Details

Match: PCB Challengers Women vs PCB Blasters Women

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Date and time: 28th November 2020, 1:00 PM IST

Pitch report

The strip at Rawalpindi is a batsman's paradise. The batters have enjoyed playing their strokes on this track. One can expect a high scoring encounter when the two sides meet on Saturday afternoon.

Bowlers haven't had a good time bowling at Rawalpindi and have failed to pick up wickets at regular intervals. With the sides chasing having a better track record, both the team will be looking to bowl first.

CHA-W vs BLA-W Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

CHA-W vs BLA-W Dream 11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Asma Amin, Javeria Khan, Mubeena Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof, Kainat Hafeez, Nida Dar, Anam Amin, Waheeda Akhtar, Maham Tariq and Fatima Sana.

Captain: Sidra Ameen Vice-captain: Bismah Maroof

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sidra Nawaz, Javeria Khan, Mubeena Ali, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Javeria Rauf, Nida Dar, Anam Amin, Waheeda Akhtar, Natalia Pervaiz and Sadia Iqbal.

Captain: Nida Dar Vice-captain: Javeria Khan