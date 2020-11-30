CHA-W vs DYA-W Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Women’s National Triangular T20 Match – December 1st, 2020

The PCB Challengers will square off against the PCB Dynamites in the summit clash of the Women’s National Triangular T20 Tournament, on Tuesday. Both the sides played really well in the group stage and will now clash for the trophy at Rawalpindi.

The PCB Challengers finished atop the points table with six points from four matches, having won two games with the remaining two games being interrupted by rain.

On the other hand, the PCB Dynamites also won two games apart from one that was called off due to rain, thus finishing second on the table with five points.

The sides faced each other twice in the group stage. During the first encounter, rain played spoilsport, and unfortunately, the match didn't take place. The second game saw the Dynamites post a total of 108 before the Challengers chased it down with ease.

The PCB Challengers will be hoping to carry that momentum over to the final on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Dynamites Women

Rameen Shamim (c), Aima Saleem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Hafsa Khalid, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nahida Khan, Nashra Sundhu, Omaima Sohail, Subhana Tariq, Masooma Zehra Fatima and Umme Hani.

Challengers Women

Muneeba Ali (c), Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Bismah Maroof, Fatima Sana, Syeda Asma Amin (wk), Kaynat Hafeez, Aiman Anwar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal, Saba Nazir, Sadaf Shams, Saima Malik, Waheeda Akhter.

Predicted Playing XI

Dynamites Women

Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Hafsa Khalid, Najiha Alvi, Ayesha Zafar, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu and Syeda Masooma Zehra Fatima.

Challengers Women

Muneeba Ali (c), Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Bismah Maroof, Fatima Sana, Syeda Asma Amin (wk), Kaynat Hafeez, Aiman Anwar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal, Saba Nazir.

Match Details

Match: PCB Challengers Women vs PCB Dynamites Women

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Date and time: 1st December 2020, 1:00 PM IST

Pitch report

The pitch in Rawalpindi has favoured the batters throughout the tournament. The bowlers haven't had a good time, and will have plenty to do to pick up wickets early on, and restrict the opponent to a below-par total.

Teams have a good record chasing at this venue. Thus both teams will be looking to bowl first if they win the toss.

CHA-W vs DYA-W Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

CHA-W vs DYA-W Dream 11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Najiha Alvi, Nahida Khan, Kainat Hafeez, Ayesha Zafar, Bismah Maroof, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Subhana Tariq and Aiman Anwer.

Captain: Kainat Imtiaz Vice-captain: Fatima Sana

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mubeena Ali, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Ayesha Zafar, Bismah Maroof, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Rameen Shamim and Saba Nazir.

Captain: Nahida Khan Vice-captain: Bismah Maroof