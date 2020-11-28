CHA-W vs DYA-W Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Women’s National Triangular T20 Match – November 29th, 2020

The PCB Challengers will square off against the PCB Dynamites in the sixth and final group stage match of the Women’s National Triangular T20 Tournament, on Sunday.

Both sides have already made it to the summit clash and will compete in this dead-rubber fixture to complete the league stage matches. PCB Blasters were knocked out of the tournament after failing to win a single game in the inaugural edition.

When these two sides met last time, rain played spoilsport and the two teams were forced to share the points.

The teams will be hoping to finish the group stage on a positive note and boost the players' morale ahead of the summit clash which is scheduled for Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Dynamites Women

Rameen Shamim (c), Aima Saleem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Hafsa Khalid, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nahida Khan, Nashra Sundhu, Omaima Sohail, Subhana Tariq, Masooma Zehra Fatima and Umme Hani.

Challengers Women

Muneeba Ali (c), Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Bismah Maroof, Fatima Sana, Syeda Asma Amin (wk), Kaynat Hafeez, Aiman Anwar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal, Saba Nazir, Sadaf Shams, Saima Malik, Waheeda Akhter.

Predicted Playing XI

Dynamites Women

Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Hafsa Khalid, Najiha Alvi, Ayesha Zafar, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu and Syeda Masooma Zehra Fatima.

Challengers Women

Muneeba Ali (c), Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Bismah Maroof, Fatima Sana, Syeda Asma Amin (wk), Kaynat Hafeez, Aiman Anwar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal, Saba Nazir.

Match Details

Match: PCB Challengers Women vs PCB Dynamites Women

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Date and time: 29th November 2020, 1:00 PM IST

Pitch report

The pitch in Rawalpindi seemed to play in favour of the batters throughout the tournament. The last couple of games have been high-scoring encounters and we may see another one on Sunday as well.

The bowlers haven't had a good time on this track and will need to toil hard to strike wickets. Teams have preferred to chase at this venue. The captains may opt to bowl first if they win the toss.

CHA-W vs DYA-W Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

CHA-W vs DYA-W Dream 11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Asma Amin, Nahida Khan, Kainat Hafeez, Ayesha Zafar, Bismah Maroof, Kainat Imtiaz, Iram Javed, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Rameen Shamim and Saba Nazir.

Captain: Bismah Maroof Vice-captain: Kainat Imtiaz

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Asma Amin, Nahida Khan, Kainat Hafeez, Ayesha Zafar, Bismah Maroof, Kainat Imtiaz, Nida Dar, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Fathima Sana and Safad Shams.

Captain: Ayesha Zafar Vice-captain: Fathima Sana