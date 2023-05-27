CHA-W vs IH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Rwanda Women's T20 League, Match 7

Charity CC Women (CHA-W) will take on Indatwa Hampshire Women (IH-W) in the seventh game of the Rwanda Women's T20 League on Sunday (May 28) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City.

Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the CHA-W vs IH-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, best player picks, and pitch report.

Indatwa Hampshire Women began their campaign with a thrilling victory over Sorwathe Girls CC Women, followed by a convincing victory over Gahanga Queens Women. Their bowling attack was on full display in both matches, taking all ten wickets on both occasions.

Meanwhile, Charity CC Women won their previous game against Sorwathe Girls CC Women before losing their opener game to White Clouds CC Women.

CHA-W vs IH-W Match Details

Match No. 7 of the Rwanda Women's T20 League will be played on May 28 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City at 3:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CHA-W vs IH-W, Rwanda Women's T20 League, Match 7

Date and Time: May 28; 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City

Pitch Report

The pitch at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City looks to be pretty good for batting. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient while playing their shots. To get enough runs on the board, the team that wins the toss should opt to bat first.

CHA-W vs IH-W Probable Playing XIs

CHA-W

No major injury update.

Cathia Uwamahoro, Marie Bimenyimana (c), Diane Dusabemungu, Angelique Uwamahoro, Pacifique Nyirandorimana, Sonia Iragena, Celine Umutoniwase, Neema Micheline, Kevin Awino (wk), Janet Mbabazi, Sandrine Izabayo.

IH-W

No major injury update.

Henriette lshimwe (c), Gisele lshimwe, Sifa Ingabire, Sarah Uwera, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Flora Irakoze (wk), Marie Tumukunde, Gislaine Umubyeyi, Devotha Uwizeyimana, Cynthia Tuyizere, Grace Mugwaneza.

Today's CHA-W vs IH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kevin Awino

Awino is a talented batter who could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well. She has added just eight runs so far and will be looking to play an impactful innings.

Top Batters Pick

Gisele Ishimwe

Gisele Ishimwe has been one of the most consistent performers with both the ball and the bat for IH-W, scoring 104 runs at an excellent average of 52.00 and taking five wickets in two games. She is expected to deliver an outstanding performance in this game, making her a must-have for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounders Pick

Henriette Ishimwe

Henriette Ishimwe is a wonderful all-rounder who has been a consistent performer for IH-W. She has scored 27 runs while taking four wickets in just two games. That makes her a valuable addition to your CHA-W vs IH-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowlers Pick

Pacifique Nyirandorimana

Nyirandorimana was excellent with the ball in her previous outing, picking up one wicket at an impressive economy rate of 1.50. She could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

CHA-W vs IH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Gisele Ishimwe

Gisele Ishimwe is a top all-rounder from IH-W who is capable of single-handedly winning games. She has picked up five wickets and has scored 104 runs at an exceptional average of 52.00 in two games. That makes her a multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

Janet Mbabazi

Mbabazi has been doing well so far, scoring 12 runs while taking five wickets at an excellent average of 8.33 in two matches. She could be a good pick for your Dream11 Fantasy team for this match.

Five Must-Picks for CHA-W vs IH-W, Match 7

Gislaine Umubyeyi

Sonia Iragena

Celine Umutoniwase

Neema Micheline

Devotha Uwizeyimana

CHA-W vs IH-W Match Expert Tips

Gisele Ishimwe is a fantastic multiplier choice for your Dream11 fantasy team heading into this match.

CHA-W vs IH-H Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-To-Head League

CHA-W vs IH-H Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: K Awino.

Batters: C Uwamahoro, G Ishimwe, S Ingabire.

All-rounders: J Mbabazi, M Bimenyimana, D Ishimwe, H Ishimwe.

Bowlers: Grace Mugwaneza, P Nyirandorimana, Devotha Uwizeyimana.

CHA-W vs IH-H Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

CHA-W vs IH-H Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: F Irakoze.

Batters: C Uwamahoro, G Ishimwe, N Micheline.

All-rounders: J Mbabazi, M Bimenyimana, D Ishimwe, H Ishimwe.

Bowlers: Grace Mugwaneza, P Nyirandorimana, Immaculee Muhawenimana.

Poll : 0 votes