CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League 2022 Eliminator

Chattogram Challengers will take on the Khulna Tigers in the Eliminator of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Monday.

Chattogram Challengers had a very inconsistent run in this tournament (five wins and as many losses). However, two wins in their last two games propelled them into the knockouts.

Meanwhile, the Khulna Tigers also won five and lost five, finishing fourth in the points table.

CCH vs KHT Probable Playing 11 today

Chattogram Challengers: Zakir Hasan, Will Jacks, Afif Hossain (c), Chadwick Walton, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shamim Hossain Patwari, Akbar Ali (wk), Benny Howell, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

Khulna Tigers: Andre Fletcher, Soumya Sarkar, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Mahedi Hasan, Thisara Perera, Jaker Ali, Farhad Reza, Naveen-ul-Haq, Khaled Ahmed, Nabil Samad

Match Details

Match: CCH vs KHT

Date & Time: February 14, 2022, 12 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka has assisted the spinners a lot. More of the same can be expected from this game as well.

Also, the average score batting first at this venue in this tournament is around 150.

Today’s CCH vs KHT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Chadwick Walton has chipped in with 51 runs in three innings in this tournament and has fared decently behind the stumps.

Batters

Will Jacks is in fine form with the bat and has amassed 398 runs at an average of 44.22.

Andre Fletcher has been in solid touch and has accumulated 330 runs while averaging 47.14.

All-rounders

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has had an impact with both bat and ball. He has returned with 11 scalps and has contributed with 127 runs.

Bowlers

Khaled Ahmed has played six games and has picked up eight wickets in this tournament.

Top 5 best players to pick in CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction Team

Will Jacks (CCH): 650 points

Thisara Perera (KHT): 572 points

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (CCH): 565 points

Andre Fletcher (KHT): 505 points

Soumya Sarkar (KHT): 379 points

Important stats for CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction Team

Will Jacks: 398 runs

Mehidy Hasan Miraz: 127 runs & 11 wickets

Mahedi Hasan: 167 runs & 4 wickets

Andre Fletcher: 330 runs

CCH vs KHT Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers - Bangladesh Premier League 2022 Eliminator.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chadwick Walton, Andre Fletcher, Soumya Sarkar, Will Jacks, Shamim Hossain Patwari, Thisara Perera, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Farhad Reza, Nasum Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed

Captain: Andre Fletcher Vice-captain: Will Jacks

Dream11 Team for Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers - Bangladesh Premier League 2022 Eliminator.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Andre Fletcher, Soumya Sarkar, Will Jacks, Shamim Hossain Patwari, Thisara Perera, Benny Howell, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nabil Samad, Nasum Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed

Captain: Will Jacks Vice-captain: Thisara Perera.

