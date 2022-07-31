CHB vs DMU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for the Minor League Cricket, Match 66

Chicago Blasters are all set to lock horns with Dallas Mustangs in the 66th match of the Minor League Cricket at Choice Moosa Stadium in Pearland on Sunday.

Chicago Blasters are seventh in the Group A points table, having failed to win any of their ten matches played. They lost their last encounter against Houston Hurricanes by nine wickets.

Dallas Mustangs, on the other hand, are placed at the top of the Group A points table, having won 10 out of their 11 matches. They won their last encounter against Chicago Tigers by 27 runs.

CHB vs DMU Probable Playing 11 Today

CHB XI

Awais Zia, Shaheer Hasan, Muhammad Waqas, Umair Mir, Pankaj Kampli, Jay Patel (WK), Mohit Patel, Homayoon Ahmadzai, Abdullah Quadri, Najam Iqbal, Aayush Thakkar.

DMU XI

Joshua Tromp (WK), Sahibzada Farhan, Sujith Gowda, Rishi Ramesh, Sachin Asokan, Corey Anderson, Hussain Talat, Naseer Jamali, Nosthush Kenjige, Soorya Selvakumar, Adnan Haroon.

Match Details

CHB vs DMU, Minor League Cricket, Match 66.

Date and Time: 31th July 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Choice Moosa Stadium, Pearland.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Choice Mussa Stadium is a balanced one. While it offers good pace and bounce for the bowlers, the batters need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 148 runs.

Today’s CHB vs DMU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Shaheer Hasan: Shaheer has scored 67 in eight matches. He can also contribute some crucial points from behind the stumps.

Batters

Farhan Sahibzada: Farhan has scored 310 runs in 11 matches at an outstanding strike rate of 132.48. He is a top-quality batter who could play a big knock in this match.

Sujith Gowda: Gowda has been in outstanding form with the bat in this tournament, scoring 294 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 136.11. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team on Sunday.

All-rounders

Awais Zia: Awais is a quality all-rounder who will be hoping to have a major say in this game’s proceedings. He has scored 227 runs while picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 8.84 in nine matches.

Corey Anderson: Anderson has managed to score 83 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 122.06, while also scalping two wickets at an economy rate of 6.00. His ability to contribute points from both ends makes him a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Abir Chippa: Abir has managed to scalp three wickets in five matches, while also scoring 43 runs at a strike rate of 165.38. He can prove to be an excellent pick for your fantasy team.

Nosthush Kenjige: Kenjige has been sensational this season, scoring 128 runs and scalping 21 wickets in 11 matches. His ability to pick up wickets in bulk makes him a lock pick.

Top 5 best players to pick in CHB vs DMU Dream11 prediction team

Hussain Talat (DMU) - 354 points

Nosthush Kenjige (DMU) - 304 points

Farhan Sahibzada (DMU) - 205 points

Sujith Gowda (DMU) - 191 points

Hazrat Zazai (DMU) - 115 points

Important Stats for CHB vs DMU Dream11 prediction team

Hussain Talat: 190 runs and 16 wickets in 11 matches, SR - 126.67, ER - 6.68

Nosthush Kenjige: 128 runs and 21 wickets in 11 matches, SR - 150.59, ER - 4.70

Farhan Sahibzada: 310 runs in 11 matches, SR - 132.48

Sujith Gowda: 294 runs and 2 wickets in 11 matches, SR - 136.11, ER - 11.62

Naseer Jamali: 9 wickets in 9 matches, ER - 6.96

CHB vs DMU Dream11 Prediction Today

CHB vs DMU Dream11 Prediction - Minor League Cricket

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shaheer Hasan, Farhan Sahibzada, Sujith Gowda, Sushant Modani, Corey Anderson, Hussain Talat, Naseer Jamali, Nosthush Kenjige, Awais Zia, Abir Chippa, Muhammad Waqas.

Captain: Hussain Talat, Vice-captain: Awais Zia.

CHB vs DMU Dream11 Prediction - Minor League Cricket

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shaheer Hasan, Farhan Sahibzada, Sujith Gowda, Muhammad Waqas, Awais Zia, Corey Anderson, Hussain Talat, Naseer Jamali, Nosthush Kenjige, Umair Mir, Adnan Haroon.

Captain: Hussain Talat, Vice-captain: Sujith Gowda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far