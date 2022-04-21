CHC vs BSCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Mizoram Cricket League 2022, Match 18

The Chanmarians Cricket Club (CHC) will lock horns with the Bawngkawn South Cricket Club (BSCC) in the 18th match of the Mizoram Cricket League 2022 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on Thursday.
CHC have been in great form in the Mizoram Cricket League 2022, winning four of their five games and occupying the second spot in the standings. Their previous game against Chhinga Veng had to be abandoned due to adverse weather conditions. Meanwhile, BSCC are the only winless team in the Mizoram Cricket League 2022 and unsurprisingly find themselves rock-bottom in the points table. They suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of the Venglai Cricket Club in their last outing.
CHC vs BSCC Probable Playing 11 Today
CHC XI
Saidingliana Sailo (wk), Lalremruata K, Lalrinsanga, Lalchhuanawma B, Lalhruaizela M, Malsawmtluanga F, Lalhmangaiha M, Bobby Zothansanga (c), Lalhruaitluanga, Lalfakzuala Renthlei, Gilbert Libion.
BSCC XI
Lalnunthara Ngutre (c), Zomuansanga, Lalbiaktluanga, R Lalthakima, Michael Lalhmachhuana (wk), R Lalhlimpuia, Lalmalsawma Khawlhring, Arbin Sahi, Zoramthanga, Moses Ramhlunmawia, Lalawmpuia Renthlei.
Match Details
CHC vs BSCC, Mizoram Cricket League 2022, Match 18
Date and Time: 21st April, 2022, 1:00 PM IST
Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram
Pitch Report
The track at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram generally favors the batters. But all is not lost for the bowlers as the pacers will find some movement with the new ball, while the spinners will also come into play as the match progresses.
Today’s CHC vs BSCC Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
S Sailo is a wonderful choice from the wicketkeeper-batter section for your fantasy team. He is decent with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.
Batter
Lalringsanga is a terrific batter who is expected to be amongst the runs in today's Mizoram Cricket League 2022 clash.
All-rounders
M Lalhruaizela is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 140 runs in five games at an average of 46.67 and a strike rate of 106.60. He has also scalped four wickets at an average of 7.50 and an economy rate of 6.0. Lalhruaizela could be a great captaincy choice for your CHC vs BSCC Dream11 fantasy team.
Zoramthanga has picked up five wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 6.25. He is also more than capable with the bat.
Bowler
B Zothansanga has scalped nine wickets in five games at an average of 5.33 and an economy rate of three. He will be keen to add to his tally today.
Top 5 best players to pick in CHC vs BSCC Dream11 prediction team
B Zothansanga (CHC) – 373 points
M Lalhruaizela (CHC) – 325 points
Zoramthanga (BSCC) – 205 points
Lalhruaitluanga (CHC) – 205 points
S Sailo (CHC) – 177 points
Important stats for CHC vs BSCC Dream11 prediction team
B Zothansanga: 9 wickets
M Lalhruaizela: 140 runs and 4 wickets
Zoramthanga: 22 runs and 5 wickets
Lalhruaitluanga: 5 wickets
S Sailo: 47 runs
CHC vs BSCC Dream11 Prediction Today (Mizoram Cricket League 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Sailo, Lalrinsanga, K Lalremruata, M Lalhmachhuana, M Lalhruaizela, Zoramthanga, M Lalhmangaiha, L Khawlhring, B Zothansanga, Lalhruaitluanga, M Ramhlunmawia.
Captain: M Lalhruaizela. Vice-captain: B Zothansanga.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Sailo, Lalrinsanga, K Lalremruata, M Lalhmachhuana, M Lalhruaizela, Zoramthanga, M Lalhmangaiha, R Lalhlimpuia, B Zothansanga, Lalhruaitluanga, Lalrinfela.
Captain: Zoramthanga. Vice-captain: S Sailo.