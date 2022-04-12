CHC vs BSCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Mizoram Cricket League 2022 Match 3

Chanmarians Cricket Club (CHC) will take on Bawngkawn South Cricket Club (BSCC) in match number three of the Mizoram Cricket League 2022 at the Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram, on Tuesday.

This is the first game for both Chanmarians Cricket Club and Bawngkawn South Cricket Club. Both teams will look to get off to a bright start to their campaign as they look to build some early momentum.

CHC vs BSCC Probable Playing XIs

Chanmarians Cricket Club

Saidingliana Sailo (wk), Lalhriatrenga, Lalrinsanga, Pritam Gurung, Stephen, Lalhruaizela M, Lalchhuanawma B, Lalmuanzuala F, Lalfakzuala Renthlei, Bobby Zothansanga, Lalnunkima Varte.

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club

Malsawmdinpuia (wk), C Lalmuanpuia, R Lalthakima, Indra Chettri, Michael Lalhmachhuana, Lalmalsawma Khawlhring, R Lalhlimpuia, K Lalthazuala, Denish Lalremruata, Lalrinfela, Lalremruata Tochhawng.

Match Details

Match: CHC vs BSCC.

Date & Time: April 12, 2022; 9 AM IST.

Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram.

Pitch Report

The track at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram is likely to be a decent one for batting. However, there could be some movement for pacers with the new ball, and spinners might get some turn as well.

Today’s CHC vs BSCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Saidingliana Sailo is quite safe behind the stumps and can contribute well with the bat.

Batters

C Lalmuanpuia is one of the premier batters for BSCC, and he can get really big scores.

All-rounders

Lalhruaizela M can have a huge impact with both bat and ball and could be key for RVCC.

Bowlers

Bobby Zothansanga is one who can deliver economical spells and can also chip away with vital wickets.

Five best players to pick in CHC vs BSCC Dream11 Prediction Team

Lalhruaizela M (CHC)

Lalmalsawma Khawlhring (BSCC)

R Lalhlimpuia (BSCC)

Saidingliana Sailo (CHC)

Bobby Zothansanga (CHC).

CHC vs BSCC Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Chanmarians Cricket Club vs Bawngkawn South Cricket Club - Mizoram Cricket League 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Saidingliana Sailo, Malsawmdinpuia, C Lalmuanpuia, Pritam Gurung, Lalhriatrenga, Lalhruaizela M, Lalmalsawma Khawlhring, R Lalhlimpuia, Lalnunkima Varte, Denish Lalremruata, Bobby Zothansanga.

Captain: Lalhruaizela M. Vice-captain: Lalmalsawma Khawlhring.

Dream11 Team for Chanmarians Cricket Club vs Bawngkawn South Cricket Club - Mizoram Cricket League 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Saidingliana Sailo, Indra Chettri, C Lalmuanpuia, Lalhriatrenga, Lalhruaizela M, Lalmalsawma Khawlhring, R Lalhlimpuia, Lalfakzuala Renthlei, Denish Lalremruata, Bobby Zothansanga.

Captain: Bobby Zothansanga. Vice-captain: C Lalmuanpuia.

Edited by Bhargav