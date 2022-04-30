CHC vs CVCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Mizoram Cricket League 2022, Final

Chanmarians Cricket Club (CHC) will take on Chhinga Veng Cricket Club (CVCC) in the final of the Mizoram Cricket League 2022 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on Saturday.

Chanmarians have been in incredible form this season. They won their last five games to make it to the final. They beat KCC by 28 runs in their last game and will be the favourites against Chhinga..

Meanwhile, Chhinga have won four of their last five games, with their only loss coming against their opponents in the final. Chhinga are coming off an eight-run win over RVCC.

CHC vs CVCC Probable Playing XIs

CHC

Bobby Zothansanga(c), Lalhmangaiha, Lalhruaizela, Saidingliana Sailo(wk), Lalnunkima Varte, B Lalchhuanawma, Gilbert Libion, Lalrinpuia, Tc Vanlalremruata, F Lalmuanzuala, Lalhriatrenga.

CVCC

Lalnuntluanga(c), Jehu Anderson(wk), K Vanlalruata, William Pachuau, Lalhruai Ralte, Rosiamliana Ralte, Sumit Lama, Rinsangzela Hmamte, Lalthlanawma, Laltleipuia, Gaurav Singh.

Match Details

Match: CHC vs CVCC, Mizoram Cricket League 2022, Final.

Date and Time: April 30, 2022; 10:30 AM IST.

Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram.

Pitch Report

The surface has mostly been bowling friendly, so bowlers are expected to find some purchase in this game as well. Batters could struggle to score runs.

Today’s CHC vs CVCC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Lalruatdika is a wonderful choice for the wicketkeeper role who can be expected to make a strong start in this game. He would like to get a big score.

Batters

K Vanlalruata is a fabulous batter who will be expected to succeed here. He has scored 161 runs so far.

All-rounders

S Lama is a brilliant all-rounder who will hope to have a big impact with both bat and ball. He scored 186 runs and has also scalped 12 wickets. He could be a great captaincy choice in your CHC vs CVCC Dream11 fantasy team.

M Lalhruaizela, meanwhile, is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 322 runs and has also picked up four wickets in the competition.

Bowlers

B Zothansanga has been lethal while bowling and will look for more scalps here. He has scalped 16 wickets in the competition and has been in breathtaking form.

Five best players to pick in CHC vs CVCC Dream11 prediction team

S Lama (CVCC) – 686 points

B Zothansanga (CHC) – 682 points

M Lalhruaizela (CHC) – 629 points

L Varte (CHC) – 535 points

Lalnuntluanga (CHC) – 510 points.

Key stats for CHC vs CVCC Dream11 prediction team

S Lama: 186 runs and 12 wickets

B Zothansanga: 16 wickets

M Lalhruaizela: 322 runs and 4 wickets

K Vanlalruata: 127 runs.

CHC vs CVCC Dream11 Prediction

CHC vs CVCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lalruatdika, K Vanlalruata, Lalhriatrenga, G Singh, S Lama, M Lalhruaizela, Lalnuntluanga, F Malsawmtluanga, B Zothansanga, L Varte, Rinsangzela.

Captain: S Lama. Vice-Captain: M Lalhruaizela.

CHC vs CVCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lalruatdika, S Sailo, K Vanlalruata, Lalhriatrenga, G Singh, S Lama, M Lalhruaizela, Lalnuntluanga, F Malsawmtluanga, B Zothansanga, L Varte, Rinsangzela.

Captain: B Zothansanga. Vice-Captain: Lalnuntluanga.

Edited by Bhargav