CHC vs KCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Mizoram Cricket League 2022, Match 7

The Chanmarians Cricket Club (CHC) will take on the Kulikawn Cricket Club (KCC) in the seventh match of the Mizoram Cricket League 2022 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on Thursday.

The Chanmarians Cricket Club have been in top form in the Mizoram Cricket League 2022, winning two in two and sitting pretty at the top of the standings. Meanwhile, the Kulikawn Cricket Club have one win and one no-result to their name so far.

CHC vs KCC Probable Playing 11 today

Chanmarians Cricket Club: M Lalhmangaiha, Saidingliana Sailo (wk), Lalnunkima Varte, M Lalhruaizela, Bobby Zothansanga (c), Khawlhring Lalremruata, Darremsanga Renthlei, Lalrinsanga, F Malsawmtluanga, B Lalchhuanawma, Lalhruaitluanga.

Kulikawn Cricket Club: C Lalrinsanga (c), Darremsanga (wk), Vikash Kumar, Lalrintluanga, TC Laledenthara, Lalzuitualanga, Lalliansanga, Ajay Rai, Lalhriatpuia Khiangte (wk), Santosh Murmu, Nasib Rai.

Match Details

CHC vs KCC, Match 7, Mizoram Cricket League 2022

Date & Time: April 14th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram

Pitch Report

The track at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram is likely to be a decent one to bat on. But while there could be some movement available for the pacers with the new ball, the spinners might get some turn as well as the match progresses.

Today’s CHC vs KCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Vikash Kumar batted beautifully in the last game, hitting 26 off 14 balls in a knock that included four fours and a six.

Batter

C Lalrinsanga scored a well-made 54 in the last game and will be eyeing another big knock today.

All-rounder

M Lalhruaizela has been magnificent with both the bat and ball. He has taken three scalps and amassed 119 runs in two innings.

Bowler

Bobby Zothansanga has been in top form with the ball in the Mizoram Cricket League 2022, claiming five wickets in two games.

Top 5 best players to pick in CHC vs KCC Dream11 Prediction Team

M Lalhruaizela (CHC): 259 points

Bobby Zothansanga (CHC): 195 points

TC Laledenthara (KCC): 177 points

Lalzuitualanga (KCC): 154 points

Ajay Rai (KCC): 132 points

Important stats for CHC vs KCC Dream11 Prediction Team

M Lalhruaizela: 119 runs & 3 wickets

Bobby Zothansanga: 5 wickets

TC Laledenthara: 5 wickets

Lalzuitualanga: 4 wickets

CHC vs KCC Dream11 Prediction (Mizoram Cricket League 2022)

Dream11 Team for Chanmarians Cricket Club vs Kulikawn Cricket Club - Mizoram Cricket League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Saidingliana Sailo, Vikash Kumar, Darremsanga Renthlei, C Lalrinsanga, Khawlhring Lalremruata, M Lalhmangaiha, M Lalhruaizela, Lalzuitualanga, TC Laledenthara, Ajay Rai, Bobby Zothansanga.

Captain: M Lalhruaizela. Vice-captain: Lalzuitualanga.

Dream11 Team for Chanmarians Cricket Club vs Kulikawn Cricket Club - Mizoram Cricket League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vikash Kumar, C Lalrinsanga, B Lalchhuanawma, Khawlhring Lalremruata, M Lalhmangaiha, M Lalhruaizela, Lalzuitualanga, TC Laledenthara, Ajay Rai, Bobby Zothansanga, Lalhruaitluanga.

Captain: Bobby Zothansanga. Vice-captain: TC Laledenthara.

Edited by Samya Majumdar