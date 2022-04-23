CHC vs KCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Mizoram Cricket League 2022, Match 22

Chanmarians Cricket Club (CHC) will take on Kulikawn Cricket Club (KCC) in the 22th match of the Mizoram Cricket League 2022 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on Saturday.

Chanmarians Cricket Club have yet to lose a game in the tournament. They are the first team in the league to win five consecutive games. With players like Bobby Zothansanga, F Malsawmtluanga and Lalnunkima Varte in their ranks, they are among the top contenders for the trophy.

Their path to the playoffs is almost clear, and they will look to bolster that with a win here. They lead the points table after winning six of their seven games, with one ending in a tie.

However, Kulikawn Cricket Club are coming off an eight-wicket loss to CVCC in their previous outing, extending their losing streak to two games. It is a must-win game for them if they want to make the playoffs. They are fourth in the points standings.

CHC vs KCC Probable Playing XIs

CHC

Bobby Zothansanga (c), Lalhmangaiha, Khawlhring Lalremruata, Lalhruaizela, Saidingliana Sailo (wk), Lalfakzuala Renthlei, Lalnunkima Varte, F Malsawmtluanga, Lalhruaitluanga, Lalrinsanga, Gilbert Libion.

KCC

C Lalrinsanga (c), Saroj Kumar, Vikash Kumar, Parvez Ahmed, Nasib Rai, Lalzuitualanga, Lalhriatpuia Khiangte (wk), TC Laledenthara, Lalrintluanga, Ajay Rai, Lalliansanga

Match Details

Match: CHC vs KCC, Mizoram Cricket League 2022, Match 22.

Date and Time: April 23, 2022; 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Suaka Cricket Ground is conducive to both batters and bowlers. Spinners should get some turn off the surface as well, making for an exciting mid-overs phase.

Today's CHC vs KCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Saidingliana Sailo: He has gotten off to a good start in almost every game but has yet to convert that into big innings. He's due for a big innings in this game.

Batters

C Lalrinsanga: Lalrinsanga has been decent with the bat, showing intent in the opening overs. He has scored 126 runs at an average of 25.20 and has taken one wicket in six games.

All-rounders

M Lalhruaizela: Lalhruaizela is the highest run-getter in the tournament and could be a great multiplier choice in your CHC vs KCC Dream11 fantasy team. He has amassed 211 runs at an average of 42.20. He's also had success with the ball, taking four wickets.

Bowlers

Bobby Zothansanga: He is the leading wicket-taker in the competition with 11 wickets at an average of 6.90. He could be a valuable pick for your CHC vs KCC Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in CHC vs KCC Dream11 prediction team

Vikash Kumar (KCC): 119 points.

Tc Laledenthara (KCC): 325 points.

Nasib Rai (KCC): 325 points.

Key stats for CHC vs KCC Dream11 prediction team

Lalnunkima Varte - Eight wickets in five games; bowling average: 6.75.

Ajay Rai – Seven wickets in five games; bowling average: 10.71.

Lalmangaiha - 180 runs in six games; batting average: 36.00.

CHC vs KCC Dream11 Prediction

CHC vs KCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vikash Kumar, C Lalrinsanga, Khawlhring Lalremruata, Lalrinsanga, Lalhruaizela, Parvez Ahmed, Lalhmangaiha, F Malsawmtluanga, Lalnunkima Varte, Lalrintluanga, Bobby Zothansanga.

Captain: Lalhruaizela. Vice-captain: Bobby Zothansanga.

CHC vs KCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Saidingliana Sailo, C Lalrinsanga, Saroj Kumar, Lalrinsanga, Lalhruaizela, Lalhmangaiha, F Malsawmtluanga, Lalzuitualanga, Lalnunkima Varte, TC Laledenthara, Bobby Zothansanga.

Captain: Bobby Zothansanga. Vice-captain: Lalhruaizela.

