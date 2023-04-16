CHC vs LCC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Mizoram Cricket League T20 match - April 17, 2023

Chanmarians Cricket Club will take on Luangmual Cricket Club in the first game of the Mizoram Cricket League T20 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on Monday (April 17).

Both teams will play their first game of the tournament and will look to start their campaign with a bang. On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream 11 team for CHC vs LCC.

#3 G Lalbiakvela (LCC) - 9.0 Credits

Lalbiakvela has played 26 T20 games since his debut in 2019 for Mizoram. The 35-year-old medium pacer has picked up ten wickets in shortest format of the game.

He can also contribute a few runs, as he plays up the order. The all-rounder could fetch you points with both bat and ball and is a must-pick in your CHC vs LCC Dream11 team. Moreover, he has played 21 FC and 22 List A over the last 5+ years.

#2 Bobby Zothansanga (CHC) - 8.0 Credits

Zothansanga is another key player to watch out for in the CHC vs LCC Mizoram T20 League game. He has picked up 12 wickets in 18 T20 innings and can also score a few runs with the bat.

The off-spinner could do well in the league and is a player who should find a place in your CHC vs LCC Dream11 team. The 36-year-old has also played 19 FC and as many List A games for Mizoram.

#1 Lalhruaizela M (CHC) - 8.5 Credits

Lalhruaizela is a right-handed batter and part-time bowler. The 26-year-old has scored 210 runs in 22 T20 games for Mizoram in four years. He has also played 21 First Class and 14 List A games for his state team.

One can pick him as captain or vice-captain in their CHC vs LCC Dream11 team, as he could fetch you points with the ball too. He has picked up five wickets in six innings in the T20 format, with his best bowling figures of 3-26.

Poll : Which Chanmarians Cricket Club (CHC) player will get the most points in today's Dream11 contest? Bobby Zothansanga Lalhruaizela M 0 votes