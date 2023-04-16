CHC vs LCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Mizoram Cricket League 2023, Match 1

Chanmarian Cricket Club (CHC) will take on the Luangmual Cricket Club (LCC) in the inaugural game of the Mizoram Cricket League 2023 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on Monday. Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the CHC vs LCC Dream11 prediction for today's Mizoram Cricket League 2023 game.

Chanmarian were the runner-up in the previous season, losing to Chhinga Veng Cricket Club in the final. They finished first in the points table and will look to build on it with players like Lalnunkima Varte, Lalhruaizela, Bobby Zothansanga and Khawlhring Lalremruata.

Meanwhile, Luangmual had a disastrous campaign last year, finishing sixth in the standings. They will look to start afresh this year and open their campaign with a win.

CHC vs LCC Match Details

The first game of the Mizoram Cricket League 2023 between Chanmarian Cricket Club and Luangmual Cricket Club will be played on April 17 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram at 9:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CHC vs LCC, Match 1, Mizoram Cricket League 2023

Date & Time: April 17, 2023; 9:30 am IST

Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram

Live Streaming: Fancode

CHC vs LCC Pitch Report

The track is expected to be slow, giving bowlers an advantage, as batters could struggle to play their shots freely. A score of between 150 and 170 could prove to be par.

CHC vs LCC Probable Playing XIs

Chanmarian Cricket Club injury/team news

No injury concerns

Probable Playing XI

Lalhmangaiha, Saidingliana Sailo, Lalnunkima Varte, Lalhruaizela, Bobby Zothansanga, Khawlhring Lalremruata, Lalfakzuala Renthlei, Lalrinsanga, F Malsawmtluanga, B Lalchhuanawma, Lalhruaitluanga

Luangmual Cricket Club injury/team news

No injury concerns

Probable Playing XI

G Lalbiakvela, Lalrempuia, Abhay Joshi, B Lalnunfela, David Malsawmtluanga, James Lalthanmawia, H Lalbiakhlua, Lallawmkima Khiangte, Zaithanmawia, Malsawmkima Ralte, Lalrinchhana

Today's CHC vs LCC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Saidingliana Sailo

Sailo is a good option for wicketkeeper.

Top Batter Pick

Lalremruata K

Lalremruata displayed his abilities with both bat and the ball in the last competition. His form is a great boost for Chanmarian, and he's expected to continue it this season, too.

Top All-rounder Pick

G Lalbiakvela

Lalbiakvela is an experienced right-handed batter and capable right-arm medium-fast bowler who performed impressively in the last competition. That makes him a must-have for this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Nasib Rai

Rai had a solid season with the ball last year, taking wickets at regular intervals, making him a good fantasy pick.

CHC vs LCC match captain and vice-captain choices

Lalhruaizela M

He was fabulous with both bat and the ball last season, scoring 322 runs in 11 games. He could be a good captaincy pick.

Lalhmangaiha

Lalhmangaiha is a key player for Chanmarian, who looked impressive against both pacers and spinners last year. He will look to replicate that form, when he scored 272 runs in 11 games, and is a strong pick for the vice-captaincy.

Five must-picks for CHC vs LCC Dream11 fantasy cricket

Abhay Joshi

B Lalnunfela

Khawlhring Lalremruata

Lalfakzuala Renthlei

David Malsawmtluanga

CHC vs LCC Match Expert Tips 1st match

RK Lalrinfela has been a consistent performer, providing crucial breakthroughs for his side when needed. He has proven quite useful in the powerplay and death overs and is expected to do so again.

CHC vs LCC Dream11 Prediction Team, 1st match, Head-to-Head League

CHC vs LCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: S Sailo

Batters: Zohmangaiha, Lalthazuala, Lalremuata

All-Rounders: Lalhruaizel, G Lalbiakve, L Khiangte, R Lalrinfel

Bowlers: L Varte, N Rai, Lalthuhrill

CHC vs LCC Dream11 Prediction Team, 1st match, Grand League

CHC vs LCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: L Khawbung

Batters: Zohmangaiha, B Zothansan, Lalremuata

All-Rounders: Lalhruaizel, G Lalbiakve, Lalhriatren, R Lalrinfel

Bowlers: Vanlalsanga, N Rai, Lalthuhrill

