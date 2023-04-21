CHC vs RVCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Mizoram T20 League, Match 9

The ninth match of the Mizoram T20 League will see Chanmarians Cricket Club (CHC) square off against Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club (RVCC) at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on Friday, April 21. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CHC vs RVCC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Chanmarians Cricket Club have played two matches in the tournament and have managed to win both of them. They are currently at number two in the points table. Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club, on the other hand, have emerged victorious in one of two league matches. They are currently at number four in the points table and will be looking to win this match in order to get their campaign back on track.

CHC vs RVCC Match Details

The ninth game of the Mizoram T20 League will be played on April 21 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram commencing at 9.30 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CHC vs RVCC, Match 9

Date and Time: April 21, 2023, 9.30 am IST

Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram

CHC vs RVCC, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Suaka Cricket ground will favor the spinners in the initial stages of the game. As the match progresses, it will get better for batting.

CHC vs RVCC Probable Playing XIs

CHC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

CHC Probable Playing XI

S Sailo, L Khwabung, Lalnunfela-B, Lalhruaizela-M, Lalremruata-K, Lalthazuala-K, Vanlamuanzala, Lalhriatrega, N Rai, B Zothansanga, and Vanlalremruata-TC.

RVCC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

RVCC Probable Playing XI

L Ralte, C Vanlalhruaia, Vanlalhruaitluanga, J Lalthankhuma, M Lalrinhlua, K Vanrotlinga, R Ralte, F Lalruatfela, Remruatfela, K Chhetry, and L Zadeng.

CHC vs RVCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Sailo

S Sailo looks like the best wicketkeeper pick for this match. He has the highest points in the tournament amongst the options available for the match.

Batter

Llanunfela - B

Lalunfela has been in good form with the bat this tournament. He is looking in good touch and that makes him the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

Lalhriatrenga

Lalhriatrenga has the ability to change the course of a match with both the bat and the ball. He can pick up significant points in both innings of the match.

Bowler

F Lalruatfela

Lalruatfela has been in good wicket-taking form this tournament. His current bowling form makes him a must-pick for the match.

CHC vs RVCC match captain and vice-captain choices

M Lalrinhula

Lalrinhula looked in great touch with the bat in the last match. He has hit good form early in the tournament and that makes him a good pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Lalhruaizela-M

Lalhruaizela has looked in good touch in the first two matches. His ability to score consistent runs makes him a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for CHC vs RVCC, Match 9

S Sailo

Lalnunfela - B

M Lalrinhula

Vanlalmuanzala

F Lalruatfela

CHC vs RVCC, Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for swing bowling early on in the match. But as the game goes by, it will help the batters more. So, middle-order batters and all-rounders will be the best picks for the match.

CHC vs RVCC Dream11 Prediction, Match 9, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: S Sailo

Batters: Lalnunfela-B, Lalhruaizela-M, Lalremruata-K, J Lalthankhuma, M Lalrunhlua

All-rounders: Vanlaluanzala, Lalhriatrenga

Bowlers: F Lalruatfela, S Lalwmpuia, B Zothansanga

CHC vs RVCC Dream11 Prediction, Match 9, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: S Sailo

Batters: Lalnunfela-B, Lalhruaizela-M, Lalremruata-K, J Lalthankhuma, M Lalrunhlua

All-rounders: Vanlaluanzala, Lalhriatrenga

Bowlers: F Lalruatfela, S Lalwmpuia, B Zothansanga

