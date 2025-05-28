CHE-W vs BEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Switzerland Women tour of Belgium 2025, 1st T20I

The 1st T20I match of the Switzerland Women's tour of Belgium 2025 will see Switzerland Women (CHE-W) squaring off against Belgium Women (BEL-W) at the Stars Arena Hofstade in Zemst on Wednesday, May 28. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CHE-W vs BEL-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Ad

Both teams will look to win the 1st T20I and take a lead in the series. Switzerland Women have a decent squad with a good balance of batters and bowlers. Belgium Women, too, is filled with a lot of quality all-rounders who can help them win.

Both teams will look to start the series on a positive note.

CHE-W vs BEL-W Match Details

The 1st T20I match of the Switzerland Women's tour of Belgium 2025 will be played on May 28 at the Stars Arena Hofstade in Zemst. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

CHE-W vs BEL-W, 1st T20I match

Date and Time: 28th May 2025, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Stars Arena Hofstade, Zemst

Pitch Report

The pitch at Stars Arena Hofstade in Zemst is good for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect another good scoring fixture. Both teams will depend upon all-rounders to win today's match.

CHE-W vs BEL-W Form Guide

CHE-W - Will be playing their first match

BEL-W - Will be playing their first match

Ad

CHE-W vs BEL-W Probable Playing XI

CHE-W Playing XI

No injury updates

A Srinivasan (wk), N Clarke, S Kotha, R Punekar, S Vinod, M Rajan, F Kuenburg, J Edmiston, M Fernandes, S Dabholkar, D Medagoda

BEL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

S Diwan Ali (wk), R Lister, S Dias, S Bhandari, A Gupta, A Ilahi, V Redkar, S Ilahi, A Diwani Ali, A Diwan Ali, S Yenamandra

Ad

CHE-W vs BEL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Srinivasan

A Srinivasan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. S Diwan Ali is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

N Clarke

R Lister and N Clarke are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. N Clarke will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She can play a crucial innings for Switzerland Women. S Kotha is another good batter pick for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

A Gupta

M Rajan and A Gupta are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. A Gupta will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. S Vinod is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

A Diwan Ali

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Fernandes and A Diwan Ali. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. A Diwan Ali will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. S Dabholkar is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

CHE-W vs BEL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Gupta

A Gupta was in top form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match.

R Lister

R Lister is one of the most crucial picks from the Belgium Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and may bowl some overs if needed. She played exceptionally well in the recent matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for CHE-W vs BEL-W, 1st T20I match

M Rajan

R Lister

A Gupta

S Vinod

A Srinivasan

Switzerland Women vs Belgium Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Switzerland Women vs Belgium Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Srinivasan

Ad

Batters: R Lister, N Clarke, S Kotha

All-rounders: A Gupta, M Rajan, S Vinod, F Kuenburg, A Illahi

Bowlers: A Diwan Ali, S Dabholkar

Switzerland Women vs Belgium Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Srinivasan

Ad

Batters: R Lister, N Clarke, S Kotha

All-rounders: A Gupta, M Rajan, S Vinod, F Kuenburg

Bowlers: A Diwan Ali, S Dabholkar, M Fernandes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️