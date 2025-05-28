CHE-W vs BEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Switzerland Women tour of Belgium 2025, 1st T20I

The 1st T20I match of the Switzerland Women's tour of Belgium 2025 will see Switzerland Women (CHE-W) squaring off against Belgium Women (BEL-W) at the Stars Arena Hofstade in Zemst on Wednesday, May 28. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CHE-W vs BEL-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.
Both teams will look to win the 1st T20I and take a lead in the series. Switzerland Women have a decent squad with a good balance of batters and bowlers. Belgium Women, too, is filled with a lot of quality all-rounders who can help them win.
Both teams will look to start the series on a positive note.
CHE-W vs BEL-W Match Details
The 1st T20I match of the Switzerland Women's tour of Belgium 2025 will be played on May 28 at the Stars Arena Hofstade in Zemst. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
CHE-W vs BEL-W, 1st T20I match
Date and Time: 28th May 2025, 1:30 PM IST
Venue: Stars Arena Hofstade, Zemst
Pitch Report
The pitch at Stars Arena Hofstade in Zemst is good for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect another good scoring fixture. Both teams will depend upon all-rounders to win today's match.
CHE-W vs BEL-W Form Guide
CHE-W - Will be playing their first match
BEL-W - Will be playing their first match
CHE-W vs BEL-W Probable Playing XI
CHE-W Playing XI
No injury updates
A Srinivasan (wk), N Clarke, S Kotha, R Punekar, S Vinod, M Rajan, F Kuenburg, J Edmiston, M Fernandes, S Dabholkar, D Medagoda
BEL-W Playing XI
No injury updates
S Diwan Ali (wk), R Lister, S Dias, S Bhandari, A Gupta, A Ilahi, V Redkar, S Ilahi, A Diwani Ali, A Diwan Ali, S Yenamandra
CHE-W vs BEL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
A Srinivasan
A Srinivasan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. S Diwan Ali is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.
Batters
N Clarke
R Lister and N Clarke are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. N Clarke will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She can play a crucial innings for Switzerland Women. S Kotha is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
A Gupta
M Rajan and A Gupta are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. A Gupta will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. S Vinod is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
A Diwan Ali
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Fernandes and A Diwan Ali. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. A Diwan Ali will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. S Dabholkar is another good bowler for today's match.
CHE-W vs BEL-W match captain and vice-captain choices
A Gupta
A Gupta was in top form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match.
R Lister
R Lister is one of the most crucial picks from the Belgium Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and may bowl some overs if needed. She played exceptionally well in the recent matches.
5 Must-Picks for CHE-W vs BEL-W, 1st T20I match
M Rajan
R Lister
A Gupta
S Vinod
A Srinivasan
Switzerland Women vs Belgium Women Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Switzerland Women vs Belgium Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: A Srinivasan
Batters: R Lister, N Clarke, S Kotha
All-rounders: A Gupta, M Rajan, S Vinod, F Kuenburg, A Illahi
Bowlers: A Diwan Ali, S Dabholkar
Switzerland Women vs Belgium Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: A Srinivasan
Batters: R Lister, N Clarke, S Kotha
All-rounders: A Gupta, M Rajan, S Vinod, F Kuenburg
Bowlers: A Diwan Ali, S Dabholkar, M Fernandes
