CHE-W vs BEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Switzerland Women tour of Belgium 2025, 4th T20I

The 4th T20I of the Switzerland Women tour of Belgium 2025 will see Switzerland Women (CHE-W) squaring off against Belgium Women (BEL-W) at the Stars Arena Hofstade in Zemst on Thursday, May 29. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CHE-W vs BEL-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

Switzerland Women won the first two matches and are currently leading the series. They won the first T20I against Belgium Women by 7 wickets. Switzerland Women won the second T20I match by 7 wickets, chasing down a target of 132 runs in 17 overs.

CHE-W vs BEL-W Match Details

The 4th T20I of the Switzerland Women tour of Belgium 2025 will be played on May 29 at the Stars Arena Hofstade in Zemst. The game is set to take place at 5:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

CHE-W vs BEL-W, 4th T20I match

Date and Time: 29th May 2025, 5:45 PM IST

Venue: Stars Arena Hofstade, Zemst

Pitch Report

The pitch at Stars Arena Hofstade in Zemst is good for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect another good scoring fixture. Both teams will depend upon all-rounders to win today's match. The last match played at this venue was the 2nd T20I between Switzerland Women and Belgium Women, where a total of 263 runs were scored at a loss of 7 wickets.

Ad

CHE-W vs BEL-W Form Guide

CHE-W - W W

BEL-W - L L

CHE-W vs BEL-W Probable Playing XI

CHE-W Playing XI

No injury updates

A Srinivasan (wk), N Clarke, S Kotha, R Punekar, S Vinod, M Rajan, F Kuenburg, J Edmiston, M Fernandes, S Dabholkar, D Medagoda

BEL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

S Diwan Ali (wk), R Lister, S Dias, S Bhandari, A Gupta, A Ilahi, V Redkar, S Ilahi, A Diwani Ali, A Diwan Ali, S Yenamandra

Ad

CHE-W vs BEL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Srinivasan

A Srinivasan is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. S Diwan Ali is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

N Clarke

R Lister and N Clarke are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. N Clarke will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She can play a crucial innings for Switzerland Women. L Pickard is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

Ad

All-rounders

M Rajan

M Rajan and V Redkar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. M Rajan will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She has smashed 75 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches of the series. A Ilahi is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Ad

Bowlers

S Dabholkar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Dabholkar and A Diwan Ali. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. S Dabholkar will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. She has taken 2 wickets in the last two matches. D Medagoda is another good bowler for today's match.

CHE-W vs BEL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

M Rajan

Ad

M Rajan was in top-notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 75 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches of the tournament.

A Ilahi

A Ilahi is one of the most crucial picks from the Belgium Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs if needed. She has taken 3 wickets in the last two matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for CHE-W vs BEL-W, 4th T20I match

M Rajan

V Redkar

A Ilahi

S Dabholkar

A Srinivasan

Switzerland Women vs Belgium Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Switzerland Women vs Belgium Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Srinivasan

Ad

Batters: N Clarke, R Lister

All-rounders: A Gupta, M Rajan, F Kuenburg, A Illahi, V Redkar

Bowlers: A Diwan Ali, S Dabholkar, D Medagoda

Switzerland Women vs Belgium Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Srinivasan

Ad

Batters: N Clarke

All-rounders: M Rajan, A Illahi, V Redkar

Bowlers: S Dabholkar, D Medagoda, S Kaneria, S Yenamandra, N Saju, A Diwan Ali

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️