CHE-W vs BEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Switzerland Women tour of Belgium 2025, 4th T20I

The 4th T20I of the Switzerland Women tour of Belgium 2025 will see Switzerland Women (CHE-W) squaring off against Belgium Women (BEL-W) at the Stars Arena Hofstade in Zemst on Thursday, May 29. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CHE-W vs BEL-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Switzerland Women won the first two matches and are currently leading the series. They won the first T20I against Belgium Women by 7 wickets. Switzerland Women won the second T20I match by 7 wickets, chasing down a target of 132 runs in 17 overs.
CHE-W vs BEL-W Match Details
The 4th T20I of the Switzerland Women tour of Belgium 2025 will be played on May 29 at the Stars Arena Hofstade in Zemst. The game is set to take place at 5:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
CHE-W vs BEL-W, 4th T20I match
Date and Time: 29th May 2025, 5:45 PM IST
Venue: Stars Arena Hofstade, Zemst
Pitch Report
The pitch at Stars Arena Hofstade in Zemst is good for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect another good scoring fixture. Both teams will depend upon all-rounders to win today's match. The last match played at this venue was the 2nd T20I between Switzerland Women and Belgium Women, where a total of 263 runs were scored at a loss of 7 wickets.
CHE-W vs BEL-W Form Guide
CHE-W - W W
BEL-W - L L
CHE-W vs BEL-W Probable Playing XI
CHE-W Playing XI
No injury updates
A Srinivasan (wk), N Clarke, S Kotha, R Punekar, S Vinod, M Rajan, F Kuenburg, J Edmiston, M Fernandes, S Dabholkar, D Medagoda
BEL-W Playing XI
No injury updates
S Diwan Ali (wk), R Lister, S Dias, S Bhandari, A Gupta, A Ilahi, V Redkar, S Ilahi, A Diwani Ali, A Diwan Ali, S Yenamandra
CHE-W vs BEL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
A Srinivasan
A Srinivasan is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. S Diwan Ali is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.
Batters
N Clarke
R Lister and N Clarke are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. N Clarke will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She can play a crucial innings for Switzerland Women. L Pickard is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.
All-rounders
M Rajan
M Rajan and V Redkar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. M Rajan will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She has smashed 75 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches of the series. A Ilahi is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
S Dabholkar
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Dabholkar and A Diwan Ali. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. S Dabholkar will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. She has taken 2 wickets in the last two matches. D Medagoda is another good bowler for today's match.
CHE-W vs BEL-W match captain and vice-captain choices
M Rajan
M Rajan was in top-notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 75 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches of the tournament.
A Ilahi
A Ilahi is one of the most crucial picks from the Belgium Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs if needed. She has taken 3 wickets in the last two matches.
5 Must-Picks for CHE-W vs BEL-W, 4th T20I match
M Rajan
V Redkar
A Ilahi
S Dabholkar
A Srinivasan
Switzerland Women vs Belgium Women Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Switzerland Women vs Belgium Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: A Srinivasan
Batters: N Clarke, R Lister
All-rounders: A Gupta, M Rajan, F Kuenburg, A Illahi, V Redkar
Bowlers: A Diwan Ali, S Dabholkar, D Medagoda
Switzerland Women vs Belgium Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: A Srinivasan
Batters: N Clarke
All-rounders: M Rajan, A Illahi, V Redkar
Bowlers: S Dabholkar, D Medagoda, S Kaneria, S Yenamandra, N Saju, A Diwan Ali
