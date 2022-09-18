CHG vs TR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for RCA T20 Cup, Match 11

Challengers will lock horns with the Telugu Royals Storm (CHG vs TR) in Match 11 of RCA T20 Cup on September 18. The Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CHG vs TR Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Challengers have won two out of their three matches and are second in the points table. They won their last game against the Kutchi Tigers by a margin of 108 runs. The Royals, on the other hand, are currently third in the points table, having won their opening game against Zonic Tigers by 31 runs.

CHG vs TR Match Details

The 11th match of the RCA T20 Cup will be played at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City on Sunday, September 18. The match is set to take place at 05:00 PM IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CHG vs TR, RCA T20 Cup, Match 11

Date and Time: September 18, 2022, 05:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City.

CHG vs TR Pitch Report

The track at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium is a batter’s paradise, and they will get full value for their shots. The bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs.

Two out of the last three matches played at the venue have been won by the sides batting first.

Last 3 Matches

Matches won by team batting first: 2.

Matches won by team bowling first: 1.

Average first innings score: 167.

Average second innings score: 122.

CHG vs TR Form Guide (Previous Matches)

CHG: W-W-L.

TR: W.

CHG vs TR probable playing 11s for today’s match

CHG Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

CHG Probable Playing 11

Didier Ndikubwimana, Zephania Arinaitwe, Niyomugaba Eric, Subhasis Samal, Siraje Nsubuga, Zappy Bimenyimana, Kumar Ramalingam, Sairam Gopalan, Evode Mutuyimana, Ramit Jaitly, Mohammad Faizal.

TR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

TR Probable Playing 11

Namuhoranye Chris Yussuf, Joshua Niyonkuru, Cyrus Kakuru, Samba Shiva Rao Botla, Yvan Mitari, Jonathan Kizza, Mallolu Gopi Krishna, Amith Ahivabhai Patel, Ramu Morampudi, Niyonshuti Elie, Ishimwe Arnold.

CHG vs TR Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Didier Ndikubwimana (Two matches, 107 runs, Strike Rate: 115.05)

Ndikubwimana has been a phenomenal wicket-keeper batter for his side, smashing 107 runs in two matches. He is surely a must-have pick on your Dream 11 team for this match.

Top Batter Pick

Zephania Arinaitwe (One match, 57 runs, Strike Rate: 259.09)

Arinaitwe has made his presence felt in the only match he has played this season, smashing 57 runs with a strike-rate of 259.09.

Top All-rounder Pick

Subhasis Samal (Two matches, 43 runs and two wickets, Strike Rate: 204.76 and Economy Rate: 7.71)

Samal has amassed 43 runs while picking up two wickets in two matches. He could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your Dream 11 fantasy team for this match.

Top Bowler Pick

Ramit Jaitly (One match, One wicket, Economy Rate: 1.50)

Jaitly has scalped one wicket at an incredible economy of 1.50 in the one match he has played so far. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

CHG vs TR match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Subhasis Samal

Samal has been one of the most consistent performers in the tournament, making effective contributions on all fronts, including fielding.

Yvan Mitari

Mitari has been sensational so far this season and should be a top choice to lead your fantasy team for the match on Sunday.

5 Must-pick players with stats for CHG vs TR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Didier Ndikubwimana 107 runs in two matches Subhasis Samal 43 runs and two wickets in two matches Niyomugaba Eric 45 runs and one wicket in two matches Siraje Nsubuga 26 runs and four wickets in two matches Ishimwe Arnold Three wickets in one match

CHG vs TR match expert tips

Subhasis Samal could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

Subhasis Samal could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

CHG vs TR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Head to Head League

Challengers vs Telugu Royals Dream11 Prediction - RCA T20 Cup

CHG vs TR Dream 11 Head to Head League Tip

Wicketkeeper: Cyrus Kakuru.

Batters: Zephania Arinaitwe, Sairam Gopalan, Ishimwe Arnold.

All-rounders: Ramu Morampudi, Niyomugaba Eric, Subhasis Samal, Yvan Mitari.

Bowlers: Zappy Bimenyimana, Kumar Ramalingam, Jonathan Kizza.

CHG vs TR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Grand League

Challengers vs Telugu Royals Dream11 Prediction - RCA T20 Cup

CHG vs TR Dream 11 Grand League Tip

Wicketkeeper: Didier Ndikubwimana.

Batters: Zephania Arinaitwe, Sairam Gopalan, Ishimwe Arnold.

All-rounders: Subhasis Samal, Yvan Mitari, Joshua Niyonkuru, Siraje Nsubuga.

Bowlers: Zappy Bimenyimana, Ramit Jaitly, Jonathan Kizza.

