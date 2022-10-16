CHG vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for RCA T10 Cup 2022, Match 10

The 10th match of the RCA T10 Cup 2022 will see the Challengers (CHG) squaring off against the Zonic Tigers (ZCT) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali on Sunday, October 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CHG vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

The Challengers have won two of their last three games and look to create a winning streak in the tournament. Zonic Tigers, on the other hand, have won all of their last three games.

The Challengers will give it their all to win the match, but the Zonic Tigers are a relatively better team. The Tigers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CHG vs ZCT Match Details

The 10th match of the RCA T10 Cup 2022 will be played on October 16 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CHG vs ZCT, Match 10

Date and Time: 16th October 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali

Pitch Report

The last match played at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali was between the Zonic Tigers and the Telugu Royals, where a total of 185 runs were scored in 18.5 overs at a loss of 6 wickets. The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch.

CHG vs ZCT Form Guide

CHG - L W W

ZCT - W W W

CHG vs ZCT Probable Playing XI

CHG Playing XI

No injury updates

Didier Ndikubwimana (wk), Zephania Arinaitwe, Mohammad Faizal, Bob Bashir Songa, Subhasis Samal, Eric Niyomugabo, Srinath Vardhineni, Zappy Bimenyimana, Kumar Ramalingam, Siraje Nsubuga, and Praveen Babu KM

ZCT Playing XI

No injury updates

Martin Akayezu (c), David Uwimana (wk), Wilson Niyitanga, Jean Baptiste Hakizimana, Jean Bosco Tuyizere, Daniel Gumyusenge, Ignace Ntirenganya, Uwiduhaye Eric, Jean Claude Nganji, Israel Mugisha, and Rodrigues Niyomugabo.

CHG vs ZCT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Tuyizere (3 matches, 91 runs)

J Tuyizere is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. D Ndikubwimana is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

W Niyitanga (3 matches, 55 runs, 1 wicket)

M Faisal and W Niyitanga are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Gopalan played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

M Akayezu (3 matches, 59 runs, 3 wickets)

M Akayezu and S Samal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Waiswa is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

I Ntirenganya (3 matches, 4 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Ntirenganya and Z Bimenyimana. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Nawali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CHG vs ZCT match captain and vice-captain choices

M Akayezu

M Akayezu will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has already smashed 59 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last three matches.

I Ntirenganya

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make I Ntirenganya as he will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has already taken 4 wickets in the last three games.

5 Must-Picks for CHG vs ZCT, Match 10

I Ntirenganya - 4 wickets

M Akayezu - 59 runs and 4 wickets

W Niyitanga - 55 runs and 1 wicket

J Tuyizere - 91 runs

Z Bimenyimana- 57 runs

Challengers vs Zonic Tigers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Challengers vs Zonic Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Tuyizere, D Ndikubwimana

Batters: W Niyitanga, M Faizal, S Gopalan

All-rounders: S Samal, M Akayezu, K Waiswa

Bowlers: I Ntirenganya, Z Bimenyimana, S Ntwali

Challengers vs Zonic Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Tuyizere, D Ndikubwimana

Batters: W Niyitanga, M Faizal, B Bashir

All-rounders: S Samal, M Akayezu, K Waiswa, J Hakizimana

Bowlers: I Ntirenganya, Z Bimenyimana, S Nsubuga

