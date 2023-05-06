CHG vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Rwanda Men's T10 League, Match 14

Challengers CC (CHG) will square off against Zonic Tigers (ZCT) in the 14th game of the Rwanda Men's T10 League at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City on Sunday (May 7). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CHG vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Challengers CC have had a fantastic season so far, winning four games in a row. They have been well served by the likes of Subashish Samal, Mushtaq Mohammed, Didier Ndikubwimanaand Subashish Samal and will look to secure the top position in the points table with another win.

Meanwhile, the Zonic Tigers are having a bad season, having lost two consecutive games before winning their first game by eight wickets. They will rely on their big guns, Israel Mugisha, Daniel Gumyusenge and Martin Akayezu, to fire them back into contention.

CHG vs ZCT Match Details

The 14th game of the Rwanda Men's T10 League will be played on May 07 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City at 12.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CHG vs ZCT, Match 14

Date and Time: May 07, 2023; 12.30 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City

CHG vs ZCT, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium is expected to be batting-friendly. Pacers should get extra bounce and swing early on so that they can frustrate the batters. 160 runs could be considered par.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 114

Average second innings score: 98

CHG vs ZCT Probable Playing XIs

CHG Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

CHG Probable Playing XI

Subashish Samal (c), Mustaq Mohammed, Siraje Nsubuga, Don Mugisha, Didier Ndikubwimana (wk), Erik Niyomugaba, Zappy Bimenyimana, Bob Bashir Songa, Robinson Obuya, Nganji Abdallah, Srinath Vardhineni.

ZCT Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ZCT Probable Playing XI

Niyitanga, Israel Mugisha, Daniel Gumyusenge, Steven Ntwari, Namuhoranye Chris Yussuf, lgnace Ntirenganya, Rodrigues Niyomugabo, Pascal Murungi, Amos Ahurra (wk) Martin Akayezu (c), Niyonshuti Elie, Wilson.

Today's CHG vs ZCT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Didier Ndikubwimana (29 runs in 4 matches)

He has had some success with the bat, scoring 29 runs at an average of 14.50 in four games. Ndikubwimana could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Robinson Obuya (158 runs in three matches)

The talented right-handed opening batter is well-known for his ability to hit the ball hard and anchor the innings. He has scored 158 runs in three games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Daniel Gumyusenge (47 runs & four wickets in three matches)

Daniel Gumyusenge has been outstanding with his all-round skills in the tournament so far, scoring 47 runs and taking four wickets while being economical in three games.

Top Bowler Pick

Israel Mugisha (Five wickets in three matches)

Israel Mugisha has looked good with his pace and variations in the competition so far, taking five wickets in three games. He could be a key pick in your fantasy team.

CHG vs ZCT match captain and vice-captain choices

Erik Niyomugaba

Erik Niyomugaba is an explosive batter who could prove to be valuable in the field as well. He has scored 69 runs in four games. His run-scoring prowess makes him a good pick for your CHG vs ZCT Dream11 team.

Martin Akayezu

Martin Akayezu is an outstanding all-rounder who does quite well with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 30 runs and has taken four wickets while being economical in three games. This makes him a must-have and the best choice for vice-captaincy of your CHG vs ZCT Dream11 Fantasy team.

Five Must-Picks for CHG vs ZCT, Match 14

Mustaq Mohammed

Siraje Nsubuga

Pascal Murungi

Amos Ahurra

Don Mugisha

CHG vs ZCT Match Expert Tips

Selecting players who can both bowl and bat will be ideal for your team. Since the pitch is suitable for both the batters and the bowlers, the likes of Erik Niyomugaba, Zappy Bimenyimana and Martin Akayezu are good picks.

CHG vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction, Match 14, Head-to-Head League

CHG vs ZCT Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Didier Ndikubwimana

Batters: R Obuya, M Mushtaq, D Mugisha

All-rounders: M Akayezu, Daniel Gumyusenge, Ignace Ntirenganya, S Samal, Z Bimenyima

Bowlers: I Mugisha, R Niyomugab

CHG vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction, Match 14, Grand League

CHG vs ZCT Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Chris Yusuf

Batters: R Obuya, M Mushtaq, W Niyitanga

All-rounders: M Akayezu, Daniel Gumyusenge, Ignace Ntirenganya, S Samal, Z Bimenyima

Bowlers: I Mugisha, N Eric

