CHI v ISM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Taipei T10 League Match - May 9th, 2020

Taipei T10 Dream11 Fantasy

Post the culmination of the league stage encounters, the PCCT United, Chiayi Swingers and ICCT Smashers will face off in the qualification pool from Group B across three matches on Saturday.

ICCT Smashers and Chiayi Swingers will lock horns in the opening game of the pool stages and will be eyeing a win to strengthen their chances of topping the Taipei T10 League points table.

The Smashers endured a woeful run in the Taipei T10 League group stages, having failed to pick up a single win from their three matches. On the other hand, the Swingers managed to win one game, coincidentally against the Smashers and will be keen to pick up yet another win.

Squads to choose from

Chiayi Swingers: Saurabh Hajari (C), Abhijeet Utekar, Deepak Mishra, Devesh Barshilia, Jeevan Galdar, Manoj Thorat, Nitish Nair, Prashant Lokhande, Pruthvi More, Rajsingh Chandan, Shriyansh Shankar, Shubham Pawar, Sidhesh Pilankar, Sourabh Patil, Swaraj Shevagan, Vishwajit Tawar, Yogesh Rajput.

ICCT Smashers: Nirav Shah (C), Arya Shah, Dev Shah, Devang Shah, Dirvesh Jain, Manan Shah, Manoj Ladha, Mohit Gaur, Priyesh Shah, Neel Bhimani, Rajesh Mehta, Sachin Bhimani, Sandeep Patel, Sandeep Roonwal, Sanjay Patel, Sanjay Zaveri, Shrey Doshi, Sonik Shah, Ujjaval Vekariya, Vinit Chattrani.

Predicted Playing XIs

Chiayi Swingers: Vishwajit S Tawar, Pruthvi More, Saurabh Hajari (C), Sidhesh Pilankar, Devesh Barshilia, Nitish Nair, Swaraj Shevgan, Rajsingh Chandan, Yogesh Rajput, Deepak Mishra, Prashant Lakhande.

ICCT Smashers: Vinit Chattrani, Rajesh Mehta, Sandeep Patel, Devang Shah, Shrey Doshi, Mohit Gaur, Sanjay Zaveri, Ujjaval Vekariya, Nirav Shah (C), Dirvesh Jain, Neel Bhimani.

Match Details

Match: Chiayi Swingers v ICCT Smashers

Date: May 9th, 2020 at 9.00 AM IST

Venue: Yingfeng Ground in Songshan district

Pitch Report

The irregular surface of the outfield has made run-making hard for the batsmen, and the same trend can be expected to continue in this game as well. With a little movement on offer for pacers early on, the team batting first will need to play out the new ball and make 80-90.

Taipei T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CHI v ISM Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Chattrani; R Mehta, D Jain, D Barshilia, S Hajari; D Shah, V Tawar, S Patel; P More, S Doshi, Y Rajput.

Captain - R Mehta, Vice-captain - D Shah

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Chattrani; R Mehta, D Jain, D Barshilia; D Shah, V Tawar, S Patel, N Shah; P More, S Doshi, Y Rajput.

Captain - D Barshilia, Vice-captain - V Chattrani.

All matches of the Taipei T10 League 2020 will be streamed live on the Sports Tiger app.