CT vs BG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Everest Premier League T20 2021 Match 5

The Chitwan Tigers (CT) will take on Bhairahawa Gladiators (BG) in match number five of the Everest Premier League T20 2021 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Monday.

The Chitwan Tigers kicked off their campaign with a thrilling two-wicket win over Biratnagar Warriors as they chased down 152 on the final delivery. Meanwhile, Bhairahawa Gladiators’ game was washed out. They were in a solid position as they had reduced the Pokhara Rhinos to 65/7.

CT vs BG Probable Playing 11 today

Chitwan Tigers: Ishan Pandey, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Bhim Sharki, Dilip Nath, Rajesh Pulami, Karim Janat, Sompal Kami (c), Seekkuge Prasanna, Kamal Airee, Shahab Alam, Sagar Dhakal

Bhairahawa Gladiators: Sharad Vesawkar (c), Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Abinash Bohara, Pradeep Airee, Upul Tharanga (wk), Tamim Iqbal, Dhammika Prasad, Tul Bahadur Thapa, Durgesh Gupta

Match Details

CT vs BG, Match 5, Everest Premier League T20

Date & Time: September 27th 2021, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The track at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur is a good one to bat on and the ball comes on to the bat nicely. There could be some turn available for the spinners and the pacers might get some movement early on as well.

Today’s CT vs BG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Shahzad – Shahzad couldn’t get going in the first game for CT, but he has the ability to blast away at the top of the order.

Batsmen

Tamim Iqbal – The Bangladesh veteran opener has the ability to score big and can bat through the innings.

Bhim Sharki – Sharki looked in ominous touch in the game for CT. He smashed 30 off 11 balls in a knock that included five fours and a six.

All-rounders

Karim Janat – The 23-year-old Afghanistan all-rounder was excellent with both the bat and ball. He scored 19 and chipped in with a couple of wickets as well.

Aarif Sheikh – Sheikh bowled a couple of economical overs in BG’s first game. He can be handy with the bat too.

Bowlers

Sompal Kami – The CT skipper has the ability to pick up wickets consistently. He bowled well in his side’s first game and returned with a couple of wickets as well.

Durgesh Gupta - Durgesh Gupta was superb with the ball for BG. He returned with figures of 3-1-16-3.

Top 5 best players to pick in CT vs BG Dream11 Prediction Team

Durgesh Gupta (BG): 115 points

Karim Janat (CT): 100 points

Sagar Dhakal (CT): 73 points

Sompal Kami (CT): 73 points

Tamim Iqbal (BG): 16 points

Important stats for CT vs BG Dream11 Prediction Team

Durgesh Gupta: 3 wickets; ER – 5.33

Karim Janat: 19 runs & 2 wickets; SR – 105.55 & ER – 8.00

Sompal Kami: 2 wickets; ER – 8.50

Sagar Dhakal: 2 wickets; ER – 4.67

CT vs BG Dream 11 Prediction (Everest Premier League T20)

Dream11 Team for Chitwan Tigers vs Bhairahawa Gladiators - Everest Premier League T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Upul Tharanga, Mohammad Shahzad, Tamim Iqbal, Rajesh Pulami, Bhim Sharki, Karim Janat, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Sagar Dhakal, Durgesh Gupta

Captain: Karim Janat. Vice-captain: Sompal Kami

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Shahzad, Tamim Iqbal, Sharad Vesawkar , Rajesh Pulami, Bhim Sharki, Karim Janat, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Kamal Airee, Durgesh Gupta

Captain: Tamim Iqbal. Vice-captain: Mohammad Shahzad

