CHK vs ACT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australian Top End T20 Series 2025, Match 20

The 20th match of the Australian Top End T20 Series 2025 will feature Chicago Kingsmen (CHK) against Australian Capital Territory (ACT) at the Cazalys Arena in Darwin on Wednesday, August 20. Before this exciting game, here's everything you need to know about the CHK vs ACT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Ad

Chicago Kingsmen have won their last three matches in a row. They defeated Pakistan A by 69 runs in their most recent game. Meanwhile, Australian Capital Territory has lost all of their last three matches. They were beaten by NT Strike by 40 runs in their final game of the season.

Both teams will look to win today's match and improve their position in the points table.

CHK vs ACT Match Details

The 20th match of the Australian Top End T20 Series 2025 will be played on August 20 at the Cazalys Arena in Darwin. The game is set to take place at 6:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

CHK vs ACT, 20th Match

Date and Time: 20th August 2025, 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Cazalys Arena, Darwin

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cazalys Arena in Darwin is a well-balanced one, offering equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played here was between Nepal and Hobart Hurricanes Academy, where a total of 294 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

CHK vs ACT Form Guide

CHK - Won 3 of their last 3 matches

Ad

ACT - Won 0 of their last 3 matches

CHK vs ACT Probable Playing XI

CHK Playing XI

No injury updates

Shayan Jahangir, Hassan Khan, Faraz Ali, Hammad Azam, Asif Mehmood, Milind Kumar, Shehan Jayasuriya, Tajinder Singh Dhillon (c), Ghulam Mudassar, Umer Khan, Scott Kuggeleijn

ACT Playing XI

No injury updates

Michael McNamara (wk), Zac Maron, Nicholas Broes, Eesam Rahman, Scott Murn, Zak Keogh, Kai Brunker, Jake Smith, Dave Dubey, Tom Hogan, Samuel Skelly

Ad

CHK vs ACT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Jahangir

S Jahangir is definitely the best wicket-keeper choice for today's game. He is in excellent form and scoring heavily in almost every domestic match. He has scored 68 runs in the last three games. Z Maron is another solid wicket-keeper option for today.

Batters

T Singh Dhilon

N Broes and T Singh Dhilon are the top batting choices for today's Dream11 team. T Singh Dhilon is in excellent form and has been scoring runs consistently in domestic leagues. He scored 108 runs in the last three matches. H Azam is another solid batter for today's game.

Ad

All-rounders

M Kumar

M Kumar and Z Keogh are the top all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are essential for today's match. M Kumar will bat in the top order and bowl some overs. He scored 112 runs and took 3 wickets in the last three matches. H Khan is another strong all-rounder for today.

Bowlers

S Kuggeleijn

The top bowlers selected for today's Dream11 team are L Evans and S Kuggeleijn. Both can take many wickets at this venue. S Kuggeleijn is in excellent form and is expected to take numerous wickets in today's match. He has scored 11 runs and taken 7 wickets in the last three matches. T Hogan is another strong bowler for today's match.

Ad

CHK vs ACT match captain and vice-captain choices

H Khan

H Khan is a key player for Chicago Kingsmen as the pitch is expected to benefit both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and bowl a significant number of overs. He has scored 69 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last three matches of the season.

M Kumar

M Kumar is another good pick from the Chicago Kingsmen squad. He is in top form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will complete his quota of overs and bat in the middle order. He has smashed 112 runs and taken three wickets in the last three matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for CHK vs ACT, 20th Match

S Kuggeleijn

M Kumar

H Khan

L Evans

Z Keogh

Chicago Kingsmen vs Australian Capital Territory Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Ad

Chicago Kingsmen vs Australian Capital Territory Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Jahangir, Z Maron

Ad

Batters: N Broes, T Singh Dhilon

All-rounders: Z Keogh, E Rahman, H Khan, M Kumar

Bowlers: L Evans, T Hogan, S Kuggeleijn

Chicago Kingsmen vs Australian Capital Territory Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Jahangir

Ad

Batters: T Singh Dhilon

All-rounders: Z Keogh, E Rahman, H Khan, M Kumar

Bowlers: L Evans, T Hogan, S Kuggeleijn, E Adil, G Mudassar

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️