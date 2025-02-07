CHK vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh T20 Premier League 2024, Final

The Bangladesh T20 Premier League 2024 final will see the Chittagong Kings (CHK) square off against the Fortune Barishal (FBA) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Friday, February 7. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CHK vs FBA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Chittagong Kings have won nine of their 14 league matches. The Fortune Barishal, on the other hand, have won 10 of their last 13 matches. These two teams recently played the 1st Qualifier match on 3rd February. Fortune Barishal won that match by nine wickets.

These two teams have played a total of 18 head-to-head matches. The Fortune Barishal have won 12 matches, while the Chittagong Kings have won only six matches.

CHK vs FBA Match Details

The Final match of the Bangladesh T20 Premier League 2024 will be played on February 7 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. The game is set to commence at 5:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CHK vs FBA, Final Match

Date and Time: 7 February 2025, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka is good for both batters and bowlers. The team winning the toss should look to bowl first and make the best use of swing on offer in the initial overs. Fans can expect a good scoring match with wickets falling from both ends.

The last match played at this venue was between Chittagong Kings and Khulna Tigers, where a total of 327 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

CHK vs FBA Form Guide

CHK - Won 9 of their last 14 matches

FBA - Won 9 of their last 13 matches

CHK vs FBA Probable Playing XI

CHK Playing XI

No injury updates

M Mithun (c), Usman Khan (wk), Haider Ali, G Clark, M Ali, A Mathews, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain, Mohammad Wasim, Khaled Ahmed, and Al Islam.

FBA Playing XI

No injury updates

Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Tamim Iqbal (c), Towhid Hridoy, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Kyle Mayers, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nabi, Ariful Islam, Rishad Hossain, and Shaheen Afridi.

CHK vs FBA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Nafay

K Nafay is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has smashed 135 runs in the last four matches. M Mithun is another good wicketkeeper option for today's match.

Batters

D Malan

S Hossain Patwari and D Malan are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Both batters are crucial for today's match. Malan is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 315 runs in the last eight matches. T Iqbal is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

K Mayers

M Nabi and K Mayers are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players will play crucial roles in today's match. Ahmed will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 163 runs and taken five wickets in the last six matches. K Ahmed is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

A Islam

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Islam and A Islam. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. A Islam has an exceptional record at this venue and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has taken 15 wickets in the last 13 matches. B Fernando is another good bowler for today's match.

CHK vs FBA match captain and vice-captain choices

K Mayers

K Mayers is the most crucial pick from Fortune Barishal as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. Fans can expect a lot of points from him today. He has smashed 163 runs and scalped five wickets in the last six matches.

D Malan

D Malan is another good pick from the Fortune Barishal squad. He is in excellent form and smashing runs in almost every match. Fans can make him captain in some grand league matches. He has smashed 315 runs in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for CHK vs FB, Final Match

K Mayers

D Malan

A Islam

K Ahmed

S Hossain Patwari

Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: K Nafay

Batters: T Iqbal, D Malan, G Clark, S Hossain Patwari, T Hridoy

All-rounders: M Nabi, K Mayers, K Ahmed

Bowlers: S Islam, A Islam

Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: K Nafay

Batters: D Malan, S Hossain Patwari

All-rounders: H Talat, K Mayers, K Ahmed

Bowlers: S Islam, A Islam, M Wasim, M Ali, A Sunny

