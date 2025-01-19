CHK vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh T20 Premier League 2024, Match 25

The 25th match of the Bangladesh T20 Premier League 2024 will see Chittagong Kings (CHK) squaring off against Fortune Barishal (FBA) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday, January 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CHK vs FBA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Chittagong Kings have won four of their last six matches. They lost their last match to Rangpur Riders by 33 runs. Fortune Barishal, on the other hand, have won four of their last six matches.

The two teams have played a total of seven head-to-head matches. Fortune Barishal have won five matches while Chittagong Kings have won only two.

CHK vs FBA Match Details

The 25th match of the Bangladesh T20 Premier League 2024 will be played on January 19 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CHK vs FBA, 25th Match

Date and Time: 19th January, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Pitch Report

The pitch at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram is good for both batters and bowlers. Team winning the toss should look to bowl first and make the best use of swing in initial overs. Fans can expect a high scoring match, with wickets falling from both the ends. The last match played at this venue was between Chittagong Kings and Rangpur Riders, where a total of 295 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

CHK vs FBA Form Guide

CHK - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

FBA - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

CHK vs FBA Probable Playing XI

CHK Playing XI

No injury updates

M Mithun (c), Usman Khan (wk), Haider Ali, G Clark, M Ali, A Mathews, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain, Mohammad Wasim, Khaled Ahmed, Al Islam

FBA Playing XI

No injury updates

Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Tamim Iqbal (c), Towhid Hridoy, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Kyle Mayers, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nabi, Ariful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Shaheen Afridi

CHK vs FBA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

U Khan

U Khan is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has smashed 259 runs in the last six matches. M Mithun is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

D Malan

G Clark and D Malan are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Both batters are crucial for today's match. R Talukdar is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 263 runs in the last five matches. T Iqbal is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

F Ashraf

J Khan and F Ashraf are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players will play crucial roles in today's match. F Ashraf will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 75 runs and taken 7 wickets in the last six matches. M Nabi is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

A Islam

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Wasim and A Islam. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. A Islam has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has taken 11 wickets in the last six matches. A Sunny is another good bowler pick for today's match.

CHK vs FBA match captain and vice-captain choices

F Ashraf

F Ashraf is the most crucial pick from Fortune Barishal as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. Fans can expect a lot of points from him today. He has smashed 75 runs and taken 7 wickets in the last six matches.

U Khan

U Khan is one of the most crucial picks from the Chittagong Kings squad. He is in top notch form and smashing runs in almost every domestic match. Fans can make him captain in grand league matches. He has smashed 196 runs in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for CHK vs FB, 25th Match

U Khan

F Ashraf

G Clark

D Malan

A Islam

Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Mithun, U Khan

Batters: T Iqbal, D Malan, G Clark

All-rounders: M Nabi, F Ashraf, J Khan

Bowlers: A Sunny, M Wasim, A Islam

Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: U Khan

Batters: T Iqbal, D Malan, G Clark, N Islam, S Hossain Patwari

All-rounders: F Ashraf, J Khan

Bowlers: A Sunny, M Wasim, A Islam

