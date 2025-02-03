CHK vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh T20 Premier League 2024, Qualifier 1

The first Qualifier of the Bangladesh T20 Premier League 2024 will see Chittagong Kings (CHK) squaring off against Fortune Barishal (FBA) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Monday, February 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CHK vs FBA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Chittagong Kings have won eight of their last 12 matches. Fortune Barishal, on the other hand, have won nine of their last 12 matches. These two teams recently played a head-to-head match on February 1. Chittagong Kings won that match by 24 runs.

The two teams have played a total of 17 head-to-head matches. Fortune Barishal have won 11 matches while Chittagong Kings have won only six.

CHK vs FBA Match Details

The first Qualifier of the Bangladesh T20 Premier League 2024 will be played on February 3 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. The game will begin at 6:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CHK vs FBA, 1st Qualifier Match

Date and Time: 3rd February, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, is good for both batters and bowlers. The team winning the toss should look to bowl first and make the best use of swing in the initial overs. Fans can expect a good scoring match with wickets falling from both ends. The last game played at this venue was between Canterbury Kings and Fortune Barishal, where a total of 388 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

CHK vs FBA Form Guide

CHK - Won 8 of their last 12 matches

FBA - Won 9 of their last 12 matches

CHK vs FBA Probable Playing XI

CHK Playing XI

No injury updates

M Mithun (c), Usman Khan (wk), Haider Ali, G Clark, M Ali, A Mathews, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain, Mohammad Wasim, Khaled Ahmed, Al Islam

FBA Playing XI

No injury updates

Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Tamim Iqbal (c), Towhid Hridoy, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Kyle Mayers, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nabi, Ariful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Shaheen Afridi

CHK vs FBA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Parvez

M Parvez is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order. He smashed 75 runs in the last match against Fortune Barishal. M Mithun is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

D Malan

G Clark and D Malan are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Both batters are crucial for today's match. D Malan is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 281 runs in the last seven games. T Iqbal is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

K Ahmed

M Nabi and K Ahmed are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players will play crucial roles in today's match. K Ahmed will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs. He has smashed 63 runs and taken 18 wickets in the last eleven matches. J Fuller is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

A Islam

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Islam and A Islam. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. A Islam has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has taken 14 wickets in the last eleven matches. B Fernando is another good bowler pick for today's match.

CHK vs FBA match captain and vice-captain choices

K Ahmed

K Ahmed is the most crucial pick from Chittagong Kings as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. Fans can expect a lot of points from him today. He has smashed 63 runs and taken 18 wickets in the last eleven matches.

D Malan

D Malan is one of the most crucial picks from the Fortune Barishal squad. He is in top-notch form and has been scoring runs in almost every match. Fans can make him captain in some grand league matches. He has smashed 281 runs in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for CHK vs FB, 1st Qualifier Match

G Clark

D Malan

A Islam

K Ahmed

S Hossain Patwari

Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Mithun, M Parvez

Batters: T Iqbal, D Malan, G Clark, S Hossain Patwari

All-rounders: M Nabi, J Fuller, K Ahmed

Bowlers: S Islam, A Islam

Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Mithun, K Nafay

Batters: T Iqbal, D Malan, G Clark, S Hossain Patwari, H Ali

All-rounders: K Ahmed

Bowlers: S Islam, A Islam, A Sunny

