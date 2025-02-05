CHK vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh T20 Premier League 2024, Qualifier 2

The 2nd Qualifier match of the Bangladesh T20 Premier League 2024 will see Chittagong Kings (CHK) squaring off against Khulna Tigers (KHT) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Wednesday, February 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CHK vs KHT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Chittagong Kings have won eight of their last 13 matches. They lost their 1st Qualifier match to Fortune Barishal by 9 wickets. Khulna Tigers, on the other hand, have seven victories in 13 appearances. They won the Eliminator match against Rangpur Riders by 9 wickets.

These two teams have played a total of 15 head-to-head matches. Khulna Tigers have won 7 matches while Chittagong Kings have won only 8 matches.

CHK vs KHT Match Details

The 2nd Qualifier match of the Bangladesh T20 Premier League 2024 will be played on February 5 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. The game is set to take place at 6:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CHK vs KHT, 2nd Qualifier Match

Date and Time: 5th February 2025, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka is good for both batters and bowlers. Team batting first should look to bowl first and make the best use of swing in initial overs. Fans can expect a good scoring match with wickets falling from both the ends.

The last match played at this venue was between Chittagong Kings and Fortune Barishal, where a total of 299 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

CHK vs KHT Form Guide

CHK - Won 8 of their last 13 matches

KHT - Won 7 of their last 13 matches

CHK vs KHT Probable Playing XI

CHK Playing XI

No injury updates

M Mithun (c), Usman Khan (wk), Haider Ali, G Clark, M Ali, A Mathews, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain, Mohammad Wasim, Khaled Ahmed, Al Islam

KHT Playing XI

No injury updates

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Abu Hider, Mohammad Nawaz, Naim Sheikh, Ibrahim Zadran, William Bosisto

CHK vs KHT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Islam

M Islam is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has smashed 275 runs in the last thirteen matches. K Nafay is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Sheikh

G Clark and N Sheikh are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Both batters are crucial for today's match. Sheikh is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 492 runs in the last thirteen matches. T Iqbal is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

M Hasan Miraz

M Hasan Miraz and K Ahmed are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players will play crucial roles in today's match. M Hasan Miraz will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 353 runs and taken 13 wickets in the last thirteen matches.

S Hussain Patwari is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

N Ahmed

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Islam and N Ahmed. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue.

N Ahmed has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has taken 11 wickets in the last eleven matches. H Mahmud is another good bowler for today's match.

CHK vs KHT match captain and vice-captain choices

M Hasan Miraz

M Hasan Miraz is the most crucial pick from Khulna Tigers as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. Fans can expect a lot of points from him today. He has smashed 353 runs and taken 13 wickets in the last thirteen matches.

N Sheikh

N Sheikh is another crucial pick from the Khulna Tigers squad. He is in top notch form and smashing runs in almost every match. Fans can make him captain in some grand league matches. He has smashed 492 runs in the last thirteen matches.

5 Must-Picks for CHK vs KHT, 2nd Qualifier Match

G Clark

N Sheikh

M Hasan Miraz

K Ahmed

S Hossain Patwari

Chittagong Kings vs Khulna Tigers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Chittagong Kings vs Khulna Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Islam

Batters: G Clark, N Sheikh, M Parvez

All-rounders: K Ahmed, S Hossain Patwari, M Hasan Miraz, M Nawaz

Bowlers: S Islam, H Mahmud, N Ahmed

Chittagong Kings vs Khulna Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Islam, M Mithun, K Nafay

Batters: G Clark, N Sheikh

All-rounders: K Ahmed, S Hossain Patwari, M Hasan Miraz, M Nawaz

Bowlers: A Sunny, N Ahmed

