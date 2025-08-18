CHK vs PK-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australian Top End T20 Series 2025, Match 17

The 17th match of the Australian Top End T20 Series 2025 will see Chicago Kingsmen (CHK) squaring off against Pakistan A (PK-A) at the Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2) in Darwin on Tuesday, August 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CHK vs PK-A Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Ad

The Chicago Kingsmen have won both of their last two matches. They won their previous match against Adelaide Strikers Academy by 18 runs. Pakistan A, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches. They won their last match against Melbourne Renegades Academy by 72 runs.

Both teams will look to win today's match and improve their position in the points table.

CHK vs PK-A Match Details

The 17th match of the Australian Top End T20 Series 2025 will be played on August 19 at the Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2) in Darwin. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

CHK vs PK-A, 17th Match

Date and Time: 19th August, 2025, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2), Darwin

Pitch Report

The pitch at Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2) in Darwin is a batting-friendly one where batters find it easy to score well. Pacers are more crucial than spinners at this venue. The last match played here was between Nepal and Bangladesh A, where a total of 340 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

Ad

CHK vs PK-A Form Guide

CHK - Won 2 of their last 2 matches

PK-A - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

CHK vs PK-A Probable Playing XI

CHK Playing XI

No injury updates

Shayan Jahangir, Hassan Khan, Faraz Ali, Hammad Azam, Asif Mehmood, Milind Kumar, Shehan Jayasuriya, Tajinder Singh Dhillon (c), Ghulam Mudassar, Umer Khan, Scott Kuggeleijn

PK-A Playing XI

No injury updates

Yasir Khan, Abdul Samad, Irfan Khan ©, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Mohammad Faiq, Maaz Sadaqat, Saad Masood, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Wasim, Ubaid Shah, Shahid Aziz

Ad

CHK vs PK-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Nafay

K Nafay is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every domestic match. He has smashed 61 runs in the last three matches. S Jahangir is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

A Samad

Y Khan and A Samad are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. A Samad is in exceptional form and is smashing runs continuously in domestic leagues. He has smashed 168 runs in the last three matches. T Singh Dhilon is another good batter pick for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

H Khan

S Masood and H Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. H Khan will bat in the top order and bowl some overs in today's match. He has smashed 61 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches. M Sadaqat is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

F Akram

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are F Akram and M Wasim. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. F Akram is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 10 wickets in the last three matches. S Kuggeleijn is another good bowler pick for today's match.

Ad

CHK vs PK-A match captain and vice-captain choices

H Khan

H Khan is one of the most crucial picks from the Chicago Kingsmen as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl some overs in today's match. He has smashed 61 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches.

F Akram

F Akram is one of the most crucial picks from the Pakistan A squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will complete his quota of overs and is in top-notch form. He has taken 10 wickets in the last three matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for CHK vs PK-A, 17th Match

F Akram

S Masood

H Khan

M Wasim

F Akram

Chicago Kingsmen vs Pakistan A Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batting, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Chicago Kingsmen vs Pakistan A Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Nafay, S Jahangir

Ad

Batters: A Samad, Y Khan

All-rounders: M Sadaqat, S Masood, H Khan, M Kumar

Bowlers: M Wasim, S Kuggeleijn, F Akram

Chicago Kingsmen vs Pakistan A Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Nafay

Ad

Batters: A Samad

All-rounders: M Sadaqat, S Masood, H Khan, M Kumar, M Khan

Bowlers: M Wasim, S Kuggeleijn, F Akram, G Mudassar

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️