CHN vs DEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Elite Group E

Chandigarh (CHN) will take on Delhi (DEL) in an Elite Group E match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 at the CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Rohtak on Friday.

Delhi are coming into this game on the back of a comprehensive 350run win over Uttarakhand. Put into bat first, Delhi managed only 121, courtesy some good bowling from Mayank Mishra (4-0-11-3) and Nikhil Kohli (4-0-27-3). But in response, the Delhi bowling proved to be too strong for Uttarakhand, with Shivank Vashisht picking up a 5-for to bowl out the opposition for 86.

Chandigarh, meanwhile, come into this fixture on the back of a loss. Karan Sharma (60) and Rinku Singh (57 not out) helped Uttar Pradesh post a total of 165. In response, Chandigarh managed only 143 runs from their allotted twenty overs.

CHN vs DEL Probable Playing XIs

Chandigarh

Manan Vohra (c), Sarul Kanwar, Shivam Bhambri, Ankit Kaushik, Gurinder Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Jaskaranvir Singh (wk), Bhagmender Lather, Kunal Mahajan, Jagjit Singh, Parmesh Vaidik.

Delhi

Priyansh Arya, Anuj Rawat (wk), Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Shivank Vashisht, Pradeep Sangwan (c), Deepak Punia, Navdeep Saini, Simarjeet Singh.

Match Details

Match: Chandigarh vs Delhi, Elite Group E.

Date & Time: November 5th; 11:00 AM IST.

Venue: CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli, Rohtak.

Pitch Report

The track could have some help on offer for pacers and spinners. With the new ball, pacers should be able to swing it around, but as the match progresses, spinners should come into play. Wickets in hand will be key, with 150+ being a good total at the venue.

Today's CHN vs DEL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Anuj Rawat could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He's safe behind the stumps, and can also score key runs.

Batters

Shivam Bhambri had a decent first game, and on his day, hw can take any attack to the cleaners. He will be one of the players to watch out for.

All-rounders

Nitish Rana has plenty of experience, and will be valuable with both bat and ball. The player is a must pick for your team.

Bowlers

Shivank Vashisht picked up a 5-fer in his last game. With his team playing again in 24 hours, the bowler will hope to come good again.

Five best players to pick in CHN vs DEL Dream11 prediction team

Shivam Bhambri.

Pradeep Sangwan.

Navdeep Saini.

Nitish Rana.

Shivank Vashisht.

Key stats for CHN vs DEL Dream11 prediction team

Himmat Singh - 1 match, 35 runs.

Pradeep Sangwan - 1 match, 25 runs, 1 wicket.

Shivank Vashisht - 1 match, 5 wickets.

Manan Vohra - 1 match, 42 runs.

Ankit Kaushik - 1 match, 37 runs.

CHN vs DEL Dream11 Prediction

CHN vs DEL Dream11 Team - 1 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nitish Rana, Manan Vohra, Shivam Bhambri, Himmat Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Anuj Rawat, Parmesh Vaidik, Shivank Vashisht, Pradeep Sangwan, Deepak Punia.

Captain: Nitish Rana. Vice Captain: Shivank Vashisht.

CHN vs DEL Dream11 Team - 2 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anuj Rawat (C), Himmat Singh, Ankit Kaushik, Nitish Rana, Kshitiz Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan (VC), Navdeep Saini, Manan Vohra, Shivam Bhambri, Jaskaran Singh, Bhagmender Lather.

Edited by Bhargav