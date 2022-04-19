CHN-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Senior Women’s T20 League 2022 Group C Match

Chandigarh Women (CHN-W) will take on Delhi Women (DEL-W) in a Group C match of the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022 on Tuesday, April 19. The Saurashtra Cricket Association Ground C in Rajkot will host this contest.

Chandigarh started their campaign with a thumping six-wicket win over Karnataka Women. They bowled Karnataka out for 65 and chased it down in 17 overs. Meanwhile, Delhi hunted down a target of 106 with 29 balls to spare to kickstart the tournament with a win.

CHN-W vs DEL-W Probable Playing 11 today

Chandigarh Women

Amanjot Kaur (c), Shivangi Yadav (wk), Kashvee Gautam, Parushi Prabhakar, Monika Pandey, Manisha Badhan, Aaradhana D Bisht, P Guleria, Nandani Sharma, Rajni Devi, Kumari Shibi.

Delhi Women

Ayushi Soni (c), Laxmi Yadav (wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Priya Punia, Tanisha Singh, Simran Dil Bahadur, Soni Yadav, Parunika Sisodia, Babita Negi, Priya Mishra, Manju A.

Match Details

Match: CHN-W vs DEL-W, Senior Women’s T20 League 2022.

Date & Time: April 19th 2022, 8:30 AM IST.

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Ground C, Rajkot.

Pitch Report

The track at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Ground C in Rajkot might be a decent one to bat on. There could be some movement with the new ball for the pacers and the spinners are likely to find some turn as well.

Today’s CHN-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shivangi Yadav: Yadav is usually very good behind the stumps and can make vital contributions with the bat as well.

Batters

Priya Punia: Punia batted beautifully in the last game and struck an unbeaten 44 off 36 balls in a knock that included seven fours.

All-rounders

Soni Yadav: Yadav opened the bowling for Delhi and returned figures of 2/30 from her four overs in their opening match.

Bowlers

Babita Negi: Negi bowled a superb spell against Madhya Pradesh and picked up two wickets for 21 runs from four overs.

Top 5 best players to pick in CHN-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Ayushi Soni (Delhi)

Amanjot Kaur (Chandigarh)

Priya Punia (Delhi)

Babita Negi (Delhi)

Kashvee Gautam (Chandigarh).

CHN-W vs DEL-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Chandigarh Women vs Delhi Women - Senior Women’s T20 League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shivangi Yadav, Monika Pandey, Shweta Sehrawat, Priya Punia, Amanjot Kaur, Rajni Devi, Ayushi Soni, Soni Yadav, Kashvee Gautam, Parunika Sisodia, Babita Negi.

Captain: Soni Yadav | Vice-captain: Amanjot Kaur.

Dream11 Team for Chandigarh Women vs Delhi Women - Senior Women’s T20 League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shivangi Yadav, Aaradhana D Bisht, Shweta Sehrawat, Priya Punia, Amanjot Kaur, Ayushi Soni, Soni Yadav, Kumari Shibi, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Babita Negi.

Captain: Priya Punia | Vice-captain: Amanjot Kaur.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra