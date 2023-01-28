CHN-W vs HAR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's Senior One Day Trophy, Match 16

Chandigarh Women (CHN-W) will take on Haryana Women (HAR-W) in the 16th match of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Mumbai on Sunday, January 29. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CHN-W vs HAR-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 16.

Chandigarh Women have lost both their matches so far. They were defeated by Delhi Women by 15 runs in their most recent game. Meanwhile, Haryana Women have also begun their campaign with a loss. They lost to Delhi Women by 84 runs.

CHN-W vs HAR-W Match Details, Match 16

The 16th match of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy will be played on January 29 at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Mumbai. The match is set to take place at 9.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CHN-W vs HAR-W, Women's Senior One Day Trophy, Match 16

Date and Time: January 29, 2022, 9.00 am IST

Venue: Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, Mumbai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: No telecast

CHN-W vs HAR-W Pitch Report

This will be the first match of the competition at this venue and it remains to be seen how the pitch behaves.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: NA

Matches won by bowling first: NA

Average first innings score: NA

Average second innings score: NA

CHN-W vs HAR-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Chandigarh Women: L-L

Haryana Women: L

CHN-W vs HAR-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Chandigarh Women Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Chandigarh Women Probable Playing 11

Nikita Nain, Madhuri Ashokrao Aghav, Monica Pandey, Shivani Thakur, Sarah Kumar, Parushi Prabhakar, Shivangi Yadav, P Guleria, R Devi (c), Parul Saini, and Jyoti Kumari.

Haryana Women Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Haryana Women Probable Playing 11

Reema Sisodia, S Gulia (c), Shweta Sharma, Jyoti Yadav, Tanishka Sharma, Triveni Vasistha, Versha Bhatiwal, Tannu Joshi, Deepika Kumari, Priyanka Dilbag Sharma, and Amandeep Kaur.

CHN-W vs HAR-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Yadav (1 match, 40 runs)

S Yadav could prove to be a decent choice for the wicketkeeper position of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. She scored 40 runs in the first game.

Top Batter pick

T Sharma (1 match, 25 runs)

T Sharma played some solid shots with the bat in the last game. She scored 25 runs and hit three boundaries.

Top All-rounder pick

P Dilbag Sharma (1 match, 4 runs and 1 wicket)

P Dilbag Sharma did well in the last game. She managed to pick up a wicket.

Top Bowler pick

R Devi (1 match, 2 wickets)

R Devi was in decent form with the ball in the previous game. She scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 4.60.

CHN-W vs HAR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

J Kumari

J Kumari was fantastic with the ball and was the wrecker-in-chief for her side. She picked up three wickets and could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your CHN-W vs HAR-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

A Bisht

A Bisht has been instrumental in both departments for her team. She has scored 10 runs and has also picked up two wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for CHN-W vs HAR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points J Kumari 3 wickets 101 points R Devi 2 wickets 81 points A Bisht 10 runs and 2 wickets 72 points N Sharma 16 runs and 1 wicket 63 points S Yadav 40 runs 60 points

CHN-W vs HAR-W match expert tips

There’s not enough sample space around the players to draw meaningful conclusions. Exercise caution while building the CHN-W vs HAR-W Dream11 Fantasy Side.

CHN-W vs HAR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Head to Head League

CHN-W vs HAR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: S Yadav

Batters: T Sharma, M Pandey, B Ohlan

All-rounders: A Bisht, P Dilbag Sharma, S Rana, K Gautam

Bowlers: J Kumari, R Devi, N Sharma

CHN-W vs HAR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Grand League

CHN-W vs HAR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Yadav

Batters: T Sharma, M Pandey, B Ohlan

All-rounders: A Bisht, P Dilbag Sharma, S Rana, K Gautam

Bowlers: J Kumari, R Devi, P Saini

