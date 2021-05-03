CHR vs BFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Tanzania T10 Final - May 04, 2021

In what will be a rematch of Qualifier 1 of the Tanzania T10 League, the Chui Riders will be squaring off against the Buffalo Gladiators in the final at the Leader's Club Ground on Tuesday.

The Chui Riders have had a tremendous run in the Tanzania T10 League so far. They finished as table-toppers, having won three of their five league stage matches. The Riders entered the summit clash by defeating the same opponents convincingly by nine wickets in Qualifier 1.

Buffalo Gladiators, on the other hand, reached the final, owing to their higher net run-rate. Their last match (Eliminator 2) was abandoned due to rain. The Gladiators managed to pick up two wins from their five league stage matches and finished second.

The Riders and the Gladiators have met twice this season, with the former emerging victorious on both occasions.

Nonetheless, with the prestigious Tanzania T10 League title on the line, an exciting final clash beckons on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Chui Riders

Zafar Khan (C), Amit Raghuvanshi, Baraka Robert (WK), Arsalaan Premji, Athumani Siwa, Bhavesh Govind, Gokul Das, Hamisi Lyimo, Jayantilal Pindoria, Jitin Pratap Singh, Kheel Suchak, Kibwana Salum, Kishwabi Ngozi, Salum Jumbe, Tambwe Rashidi, Yash Hirwania and Issa Safari.

Buffalo Gladiators

Kassimu Nassoro (C), Abdulwahid Mohamed, Ally Mpeka, Lazaro Festo, Mohamed Rizvi, Nasibu Mapunda (WK), Nisar Ahmed, Nyenje Hashim, Rijali Fentu, Salmini Yusuph, Sameer Zaidi, Sefu Athuman, Sefu Khalifa, Vikram Rathore, Suraj Kumar, Amiri Sadiki, Kelvin Anjelo and Raaj Minna.

Predicted Playing XIs

Chui Riders

Zafar Khan (C), Arsalaan Premji, Jitin Pratap Singh, Salum Jumbe, Bhavesh Govind, Tambwe Rashidi, Gokul Das, Amit Raghuvanshi, Baraka Robert (WK), Kibwana Salum, Issa Safari.

Buffalo Gladiators

Nasibu Kelvin Mapunda (WK), Nisar Ahmed, Kassimu Nassoro (C), Ally Mpeka, Sefu Khalifa, Amiri Sadiki, Nyenje Hashim, Rijali Fentu, Kelvin Anjelo, Mohamed Rizvi, Raaj Minna.

Match Details

Match: Chui Riders vs Buffalo Gladiators, Final, Tanzania T10 League

Date & Time: 4th May 2021, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Leader's Club Ground, Dar es Salaam.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Leader's Club Ground generally favors the bowlers, especially the pacers. The batsmen will have to be cautious of their shot selection, with wickets in hand being critical for either side. The chasing teams have won the majority of the games played at thevenue.

Tanzania T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CHR vs BFG)

CHR vs BFG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Tanzania T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arsalaan Premji, Sefu Khalifa, Zafar Khan, Kassimu Nassoro, Amit Raghuvanshi, Nisar Ahmed, Salum Jumbe, Jitin Pratap Singh, Kibwana Salum, Tambwe Rashidi, Raaj Minna.

Captain: Zafar Khan. Vice-captain: Jitin Pratap Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Arsalaan Premji, Sefu Khalifa, Zafar Khan, Kassimu Nassoro, Ally Mpeka, Nisar Ahmed, Salum Jumbe, Jitin Pratap Singh, Kibwana Salum, Tambwe Rashidi, Mohamed Rizvi.

Captain: Jitin Pratap Singh. Vice-captain: Zafar Khan.