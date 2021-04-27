CHR vs TWM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Tanzania T10 Match - April 28th, 2021

In the seventh match of the Tanzania T10 League, the Chui Riders will take on the Twiga Masters at the Leader's Club Ground on Wednesday.

The Chui Riders are currently fourth in the points table with one win and a defeat in the two Tanzania T10 League games they have played thus far. They will head into Wednesday's fixture on the back of an eight-wicket win over the Rhino Challengers. Batting first, the Challengers posted 108/3 in 10 overs. In response, Zafar Khan’s 69-run knock helped the Riders chase down the target in 9.1 overs.

Meanwhile, the Twiga Masters are having a disastrous Tanzania T10 League campaign are reeling at the bottom of the points table with a defeat and a tied result. Their previous game against Simba Heroes was a tied contest. In their last game against the Simba Heroes, Masters posted 68/7 batting first. Impressive collective bowling spells then helped the Twiga Masters restrict Simba to 68/6.

Squads to choose from

Chui Riders

Zafar Khan (captain), Amit Raghuvanshi, Arsalaan Premji, Athumani Siwa, Bhavesh Govind, Gokul Das, Hamisi Lyimo, Jayantilal Pindoria, Jitin Pratap Singh, Kheel Suchak, Kibwana Salum, Kishwabi Ngozi, Salum Jumbe, Tambwe Rashidi, Yash Hirwania

Twiga Masters

Abhik Patwa (captain), Adnan Zariwala, Alhaj Sadick, Ashish Kamania, Ayaz Mustafa, Ejaz Aziz, Goodluck Andrew, Karim Rashidi Kiseto, Mohamed Omary, Mohammad Ali, Mukul Kumar, Pafrod Anacet, Sadiki Iddi, Wahid Hussain, Zamoyoni Ramadhani

Probable Playing XIs

Chui Riders

Amit Raghuvanshi, Arsalaan Premji, Baraka Robert(wk), Bhavesh Govind, Gokul Das, Issa Safari, Jitin Singh, Kibwana Salum, Salum Jumbe Ally, Tambwe Rashidi, Zafar Khan(c)

Twiga Masters

Abhik Patwa(c), Ashish Kamania, Adnan Zariwala, Ejaz Aziz, Mohammad Ali, Goodluck Andrew, Karim Khan, Alhaji Sadiki, Mohamed Omary(wk), Wahid Hussain, Ayaaz Mustafa

Match Details

Match: Chui Riders vs Twiga Masters, Match 7, Tanzania T10 League

Date and Time: 28th April 2021 at 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Leader's Club Ground, Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania

Pitch Report

Although the 22-yard track at the Leader's Club Ground favors the batsmen, the bowlers will be in the hunt early on, with some bounce and swing on offer.

As the first innings par score hovers around 100 at the venue, both teams will want to bat first upon winning the toss.

Tanzania T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CHR vs TWM)

CHR vs TWM Dream11 Team Predictions - Tanzania T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohamed Omary, Zafar Khan, Abhik Patwa, Ashish Kamania, Amit Raghuvanshi, Salum Jumbe Ally, Jitin Singh, Goodluck Andrew, Kibwana Salum, Karim Juma Khan, Wahid Hussain

Captain: Zafar Khan. Vice-captain: Salum Jumbe Ally

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Baraka Robert, Zafar Khan, Bhavesh Govind, Abhik Patwa, Ashish Kamania, Amit Raghuvanshi, Salum Jumbe Ally, Jitin Singh, Gokul Das, Kibwana Salum, Karim Juma Khan, Adnan Zariwala

Captain: Bhavesh Govind. Vice-captain: Jitin Singh