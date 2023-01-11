CHU vs KNY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for S S Rajan Trophy 2023, Semi Final 1

The first semifinal of the S S Rajan Trophy 2023 will see Chengalpattu (CHU) square off against Kanyakumari (KNY) at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Wednesday, January 11. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CHU vs KNY Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Chengalpattu have won both of their last two matches and will try their best to continue their dominance in the tournament. Kanyakumari, too, have won both of their last two matches.

Kanyakumari will give it their all to win the match, but Chengalpattu are expected to win this encounter.

CHU vs KNY Match Details

The first semifinal of the S S Rajan Trophy 2023 will be played on January 11 at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli. The game is set to start at 3:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CHU vs KNY, Match semifinal 1

Date and Time: 11th January 2023, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Pitch Report

The ball could swing in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The last match played on this pitch was between Madurai and Chengalpattu, where a total of 191 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

CHU vs KNY Form Guide

CHU - W W

KNY - W W

CHU vs KNY Probable Playing XI

CHU Playing XI

No injury updates

S Swaminathan (c), Ravi Rajkumar, S Santosh Shiv, Vignesh Iyer, S Arun, R Rajan (wk), U Vishal, Andrew Subikshan, J Jabez Moses, S Arvind, Sanjeev Kumar V.

KNY Playing XI

No injury updates

N Arun Raj (c), Antony Dhas, S P Nathan, G Godson, Natarajan ST, T Saran (wk), S Moses Samraj, K Mohamed Azeem, P Sunil Kumar, M Viju Arul, R Jerald Rojin.

CHU vs KNY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Saran

T Saran is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and is expected to play well in today's match. R Rajan is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

U Vishal

V Iyer and U Vishal are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Shiv played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Dhas

Natarajan ST and A Dhas are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Arun is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

S Arvind

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Godson and S Arvind. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Easwaran is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CHU vs KNY match captain and vice-captain choices

A Dhas

A Dhas will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 113 runs and taken four wickets in the last two matches.

Natarajan ST

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Natarajan ST as he will bowl in the middle overs and bat in the top order. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 66 runs and taken four wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for CHU vs KNY, Match semifinal 1

U Vishal

N ST

A Dhas

S Arvind

S Arun

Chengalpattu vs Kanyakumari Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least tjree all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Chengalpattu vs Kanyakumari Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Saran

Batters: S Shiv, U Vishal, V Iyer

All-rounders: N ST, A Dhas, S Arun, R Rajkumar

Bowlers: K Easwaran, G Godson, S Arvind

Chengalpattu vs Kanyakumari Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Saran

Batters: S Samraj, U Vishal, V Iyer

All-rounders: N ST, A Dhas, S Arun

Bowlers: K Easwaran, J Jabez, K Azeem, S Arvind

