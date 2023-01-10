CHU vs MAI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for TNCA - S.S. Rajan Trophy, Quarter-final 2

Chengalpattu will be up against Madurai in the second quarter-final of the TNCA - S.S. Rajan Trophy at the Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli on Tuesday, January 10. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CHU vs MAI Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Chengalpattu won the third pre-quarter-final against Theni by 18 runs. They will be looking forward to winning this first quarter-final as well and march their way into the last four.

Madurai, on the other hand, won the fourth pre-quarter-final against Namakkal by 72 runs. They too will be looking forward to cementing their place in the semi-final by winning this match.

CHU vs MAI Match Details

The second quarter-final of the S.S. Rajan Trophy will be played on Jan 10 at the Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli. The match is set to take place at 7:30 pm IST.

CHU vs MAI, TNCA - S.S. Rajan Trophy, Quarter-final 2

Date and Time: 10 January, 2023, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli.

CHU vs MAI Pitch Report

The track at the Indian Cement Company Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 150 runs.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by the team batting first: 4

Matches won by the team bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 150

Average second-innings score: 130

CHU vs MAI Form Guide (Last match)

Chengalpattu: W

Madurai: W

CHU vs MAI probable playing 11s for today’s match

CHU Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

CHU Probable Playing 11

R Rajan, Krish Jain, S Santosh Shiv, U Vishal, Bhuvaneshwar V, R Yash, S Arun, R Rajkumar, J Jabez Moses, Sanjeev Kumar V, Badrinarayan Govind.

MAI Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

MAI Probable Playing 11

Amith Sathvik VP, P Francis Rokins, N- Thirumurugan, B-Prasanth, D-Joe Mathews, K-Wafar, Vp-Akki Shravanth, P-Kapish, A-Karthick Sankar, V- Bharath Kumar, V-Sornakaleeshwaran.

CHU vs MAI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Amith Sathvik VP (1 match, 92 runs, Strike Rate: 164.29)

Amith was sensational with the bat in the last match, amassing 92 runs at a strike-rate of 164.29. He is a quality batter who could also play a big knock in this match.

Top Batter pick

B-Prasanth (1 match, 54 runs, Strike Rate: 135.00)

Prasanth has a wide range of shots and his power-hitting ability makes him a good bet ahead of this game. He scored 54 runs at a strike rate of 135.00 in the previous match.

Top All-rounder pick

S Arun (1 match, 52 runs, Strike Rate: 118.18)

Arun is a marvelous batting all-rounder who can also contribute with the ball in crucial stages. He scored 52 runs in the previous match at a strike rate of 118.18.

Top Bowler pick

A-Karthick Sankar (1 match, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.00)

Sankar is a top-quality bowler who can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team. He picked up three wickets in the last match at an economy rate of 4.00.

CHU vs MAI match captain and vice-captain choices

S Arun

Arun scored 52 runs in the previous match at a strike rate of 118.18. He can also help you fetch some valuable points with the ball in hand.

Amith Sathvik VP

Amith is an excellent contender for the captaincy for this match. He scored 92 runs in the previous match at a strike-rate of 164.29.

5 Must-picks with players stats for CHU vs MAI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Amith Sathvik VP: 92 runs in 1 match

A-Karthick Sankar: 3 wickets in 1 match

U Vishal: 50 runs in 1 match

B-Prasanth: 54 runs in 1 match

J-Rohan: 2 wickets in 1 match

CHU vs MAI match expert tips

Amith Sathvik VP could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering his recent form.

CHU vs MAI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Quarter-final 2, Head-to-Head League

CHU vs MAI Dream11 Prediction - TNCA - S.S. Rajan Trophy

CHU vs MAI Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Amith Sathvik VP.

Batters: B-Prasanth, U Vishal, V Iyer, N-Thirumurugan.

All-rounders: K-Wafar, R Rajkumar, S Arun.

Bowlers: S Swaminathan, A-Karthick Sankar, J-Rohan.

CHU vs MAI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Quarter-final 2, Grand League

CHU vs MAI Dream11 Prediction - TNCA - S.S. Rajan Trophy

CHU vs MAI Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Amith Sathvik VP.

Batters: S Santosh Shiv, B-Prasanth, V Iyer.

All-rounders: P-Murugan, R Rajkumar, S Arun.

Bowlers: S Arvind, S Swaminathan, A-Karthick Sankar, J-Rohan.

