CHU vs TEI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for S S Rajan Trophy 2023, Match 9

The ninth match of the S S Rajan Trophy 2023 will see Chengalpattu (CHU) squaring off against Theni (TEI) at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Monday, January 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CHU vs TEI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season after a successful domestic tournament. Chengalpattu has various in-form and experienced players, whereas Theni looks like a young squad of promising players.

Thenia will give it their all to win the match, but Chengalpattu is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CHU vs TEI Match Details

The ninth match of the S S Rajan Trophy 2023 will be played on January 9 at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CHU vs TEI, Match 9

Date and Time: January 9, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The last match played on this pitch was between Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari, where a total of 256 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

CHU vs TEI Form Guide

CHU - Will be playing their first match

TEI - Will be playing their first match

CHU vs TEI Probable Playing XI

CHU Playing XI

No injury updates

R Rajan (wk), S Arun, S Santosh Shiv, Vignesh Iyer, Bhuvaneshwar V, R Yash, S Swaminathan, R Rajkumar, S Arvind, J Jabez Moses, Sanjeev Kumar V

TEI Playing XI

No injury updates

S Sarath Kumar (wk), Sivashan Mugam, M Jegatheesh, K Subash Nandha , K Ramesh Krishnan, A Mohammed Razeek, A P T Thilak, Amresh Kaliyappan, S Sivasagar, K Karthick Selvam

CHU vs TEI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Rajan

R Rajan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. K Jain is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Arun

M Jegatheesh and S Arun are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Shiv has played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Swaminathan

R Rajkumar and S Swaminathan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Parthasarathy is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

S Shankar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Balaji and S Shanka. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Muthumaran is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CHU vs TEI match captain and vice-captain choices

M Jegatheesh

M Jegatheesh will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match.

S Arun

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Arun as he will bowl in the middle overs and bat in the top order. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for CHU vs TEI, Match 9

S Arun

M Jegatheesh

R Rajkumar

S Parthasarathy

S Swaminathan

Chengalpattu vs Theni Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Chengalpattu vs Theni Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Rajan, K Jain

Batters: S Arun, S Shiv, M Jegatheesh

All-rounders: S Swaminathan, R Rajkumar, S Parthasarathy

Bowlers: A Balaji, N Muthumaran, S Shankar

Chengalpattu vs Theni Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Rajan

Batters: S Arun, V Iyer, M Jegatheesh

All-rounders: S Swaminathan, R Rajkumar, S Parthasarathy, A Venkatesh

Bowlers: A Balaji, K Karthick, S Shankar

