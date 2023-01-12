CHU vs THR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for SS Rajan Trophy 2023, Final

The final of the SS Rajan Trophy 2023 will see Chengalpattu (CHU) square off against Thiruvallur (THR) at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Thursday, January 12. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CHU vs THR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Chengalpattu defeated Kanyakumari in a close game in the semi-finals. Batting first in the match, Chengalpattu managed to score 150 runs in their 20 overs. They managed to restrict Kanyakumari to 140 runs and won the match by 10 runs to qualify for the final.

Meanwhile, Thiruvallur are coming into the summit clash on the back of a dominating win against Tirupur in the semi-finals. Thiruvallur managed to score just 130 runs in their 20 overs. But their bowling unit stood up to the challenge and bundled out Tirupur for just 35 runs to win the match by 95 runs.

Both teams will try to play to the best of their abilities and lay their hands on the trophy. The stage is set for an exciting summit clash to the tournament.

CHU vs THR Match Details

The final of the SS Rajan Trophy 2023 will be played on January 12 at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli. The game is set to start at 7.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CHU vs THR, SS Rajan Trophy 2023, Final

Date and Time: January 12, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

CHU vs THR, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Indian Cement Company Ground has favored bowlers in the second innings. Run scoring becomes difficult as the match progresses. So, the team winning the toss might look to bat first in the match.

Last Five Matches Palyed on this Pitch (This Tournament)

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won battiung second: 4

Average first innings score: 142

Average second innings score: 107

CHU vs THR Form Guide

CHU - W W W

THR - W

CHU vs THR Probable Playing XI

CHU Team/Injury News

No injury updates.

CHU Playing XI

S Swaminathan (c), Ravi Rajkumar, S Santosh Shiv, Vignesh Iyer, S Arun, R Rajan (wk), U Vishal, Andrew Subikshan, J Jabez Moses, S Arvind, and Sanjeev Kumar V.

THR Team/Injury News

No injury updates.

M-Vijaykumar, Ram Arvindh-R (wk), Sudhan Kandepan, M-Vishal, D-Prashanth Prabhu, Akash Sumra, Mathivanan-M, M Poiyamozhi, PK Saravanan, R Divakar, and V-Aakash.

CHU vs THR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Rajan (3 Matches, 106 Points)

R Rajan is the best choice from the wicketkeeper category for this match. He has been consistent in the tournament and hence is a safe pick.

Batter

U Vishal (3 Matches, 187 Points)

U Vishal has been the most consistent batter in this tournament. Picking him in the fantasy XI guarantees you some points.

All-Rounder

Akash Sumra (1 Match, 146 Points)

Akash Sumra had an outstanding game in the semi-finals. He played an important role for the team with both the bat and the ball and hence could be a good bet in the final.

Bowler

PK Saravanan (1 Match, 126 Points)

Saravanan was one of the main weapons for his team in the semi-final. He broke the backbone of the opposition with three early wickets. Saravanan is a must-pick for this match.

CHU vs THR Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

U Vishal

U Vishal's consistency with the bat makes him a great choice for the captain or vice-captain of this match. He is one of the safest options to select for the role.

Akash Sumra

Akash Sumara has already made his presence felt in the semi-finals. His ability to contribute with both the bat and the ball makes him a great point multiplier.

CHU vs THR Match Top Five Must Picks

U Vishal

Akash Sumra

S Arun

Ravi Rajkumar

S Arvind

CHU vs THR Match Expert Tips

The pitch has favored the bowlers and it will be a good option to fill your team with them. All-rounders, who can also pick up crucial wickets, will be important picks for the match.

CHU vs THR Dream 11 Prediction, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: R Rajan

Batters: S Kandepan, U Vishal, V-Aakash

All-rounders: R Rajkumar, S Arun, Akash Sumra

Bowlers: S Swaminathan, J Jabez Moses, PK Saravanan, S Arvind

CHU vs THR Dream 11 Prediction, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: R Rajan

Batters: S Kandepan, U Vishal, V-Aakash

All-rounders: R Rajkumar, S Arun, Akash Sumra

Bowlers: S Swaminathan, J Jabez Moses, PK Saravanan, S Arvind

