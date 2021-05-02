CHR vs BFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Tanzania T10 Qualifier - May 02, 2021

Chui Riders will be up against Buffalo Gladiators in the Qualifier of the Tanzania T10 League on Sunday. Both sides have been in pretty good form in this tournament.

The Chui Riders topped the Tanzania T10 League points table at the league stage, winning three out of their five games and losing just once. Their last fixture was washed out.

The Buffalo Gladiators won their first two Tanzania T10 League games and were looking good. However, Chui Riders stopped their winning run and beat them comprehensively. Since then, Kassimu Nassoro and co. have had to endure two abandoned games. A healthy net run rate helped them finish second in the points table.

Squads to choose from

Chui Riders: Zafar Khan (c), Amit Raghuvanshi, Arsalaan Premji, Athumani Siwa, Bhavesh Govind, Gokul Das, Hamisi Lyimo, Jayantilal Pindoria, Jitin Pratap Singh, Kheel Suchak, Kibwana Salum, Kishwabi Ngozi, Salum Jumbe, Tambwe Rashidi, Yash Hirwania

Buffalo Gladiators: Kassimu Nassoro (c), Abdulwahid Mohamed, Ally Mpeka, Lazaro Festo, Mohamed Rizvi, Nasibu Mapunda, Nisar Ahmed, Nyenje Hashim, Rijali Fentu, Salmini Yusuph, Sameer Zaidi, Sefu Athuman, Sefu Khalifa, Vikram Rathore, Suraj Kumar

Predicted Playing XIs

Chui Riders: Zafar Khan (c), Arsalaan Premji, Jitin Pratap Singh, Salum Jumbe, Bhavesh Govind, Tambwe Rashidi, Athumani Siwa, Gokul Das, Mukul Kumar, Amit Raghuvanshi, Kibwana Salum

Buffalo Gladiators: Sefu Khalifa, Nisar Ahmed, Nyenje Hashim, Sameer Zaidi, Kassimu Nassoro (c), Rijali Fentu, Ally Mpeka, Kelvin Anjelo, Nasibu Kelvin Mapunda, Amiri Sadiki, Raaj Minna

Match Details

Match: Chui Riders vs Buffalo Gladiators, Qualifier, Tanzania T10 League

Date: May 2nd 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Leader's Club Ground, Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Leader's Club Ground is a decent one to bat on, the bowlers have had something in it for them as well. An even contest between the bat and ball may be in store on Sunday. A score of around 100 could be par at the venue.

Tanzania T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CHR vs BFG)

Dream11 Team for Chui Riders vs Buffalo Gladiators - Tanzania T10 2021 Qualifier.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arsalaan Premji, Sefu Khalifa, Zafar Khan, Kassimu Nassoro, Ally Mpeka, Nisar Ahmed, Salum Jumbe, Jitin Pratap Singh, Kibwana Salum, Nyenje Hashim, Raaj Kumar Meena

Captain: Zafar Khan. Vice-captain: Jitin Pratap Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nasibu Kelvin Mapunda, Arsalaan Premji, Zafar Khan, Kassimu Nassoro, Amit Raghuvanshi, Ally Mpeka, Nisar Ahmed, Jitin Pratap Singh, Kibwana Salum, Tambwe Rashidi, Raaj Kumar Meena

Captain: Zafar Khan. Vice-captain: Kassimu Nassoro