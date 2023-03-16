CIC vs OEI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 3

The third game of the European Cricket League T10 will see CIYMS (CIC) squaring off against Oeiras (OEI) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Thursday (March 16). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CIC vs OEI Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Both teams will play their first game of the season. CIYMS have in-form and experienced players, while Oeiras have good players too. Oeiras will give their all to win the game, but CIYMS are expected to prevail.

CIC vs OEI Match Details

The third game of the European Cricket League T10 will be played on March 16 at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 8:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CIC vs OEI, Match 3

Date and Time: March 16, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score. Both teams could prefer to bat second. The last game here between Sporting Alfas and Roma Cricket Club saw 217 runs scored for the loss of 12 wickets.

CIC vs OEI Form Guide

CIC - Will be playing their first game

OEI - Will be playing their first game

CIC vs OEI Probable Playing XIs

CIC

No injury update

C.Dougherty (wk), A.Heasley, O.Topping, J.Beattie, J.Mulder, A.Kennedy, C.Robinson, J.Matchett, C.McCullough, A.Farrell, A.Coulter

OEI

No injury update

M.Machado (wk), N.Smit, A.Andani, C.Greenshields, M.Stoman, F.Stoman, M.Tariq, J.Khan-II, K.Patel, D.Martins, P.Buccimazza

CIC vs OEI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

C Dougherty

Dougherty is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. M Machado is another good pick.

Batters

A Heasley

N Smit and Heasley are the two best batter picks. O Topping played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

J Mulder

F Stoman and Mulder are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. J Khan-II is another good pick.

Bowlers

C McCullough

The top bowler picks are A Farrell and C McCullough. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. P Buccimazza is another good pick.

CIC vs OEI match captain and vice-captain choices

J Mulder

Mulder bats in the top order and also bowls his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here.

F Stoman

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Stoman the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and bowls too. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams.

Five Must-Picks for CIC vs OEI, Match 3

J Mulder

F Stoman

C McCullough

J Khan-II

A Heasley

CIYMS vs Oeiras Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

CIYMS vs Oeiras Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: C Dougherty

Batters: N Smit, A Andani, A Heasley, O Topping

All-rounders: J Mulder, F Stoman, J Khan-II

Bowlers: C McCullough, P Buccimazza, A Farrell

CIYMS vs Oeiras Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: C Dougherty, M Machado

Batters: N Smit, A Heasley, O Topping

All-rounders: J Mulder, F Stoman, J Khan-II

Bowlers: C McCullough, P Buccimazza, K Patel

