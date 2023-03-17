CIC vs PNL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 10

The 10th match of the European Cricket League T10 will see CIYMS (CIC) squaring off against Punjab Lions Nicosia (PNL) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Saturday, March 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CIC vs PNL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

CIYMS have won one of their last three matches. Punjab Lions Nicosia, on the other hand, have won none of their last three matches.

Punjab Lions Nicosia will give it their all to win the match, but CIYMS are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CIC vs PNL Match Details

The 10th match of the European Cricket League T10 will be played on March 18 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to take place at 12:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CIC vs PNL, Match 10

Date and Time: 18th March 2023, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Punjab Lions Nicosia and Oeiras, where a total of 203 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

CIC vs PNL Form Guide

CIC - W L L

PNL - L L L

CIC vs PNL Probable Playing XI

CIC Playing XI

No injury updates

Chris Dougherty (wk), Jason van der Merwe, Jacob Mulder (c), Allen Coulter, Jack Beattie, Adam Heasley, Oliver Topping, Adam Kennedy, Chris Robinson, Angus Farrell, Mark Best

PNL Playing XI

No injury updates

Muhammad Ikram (wk), Tejwinder Singh, Neeraj Kumar Tiwari (c), Sushil Kumar, Nalin Pathirana, Scott Austin, Lakhwinder Singh, Roman Mazumder, Chamal Sadun, Hardeep Singh-III, M Hussain

CIC vs PNL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

C Dougherty

C Dougherty is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Ikram is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Van Der Merwe

N Pathirana and J Van Der Merwe are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Austin played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Mulder

J Matchett and J Mulder are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Kumar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Coulter

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Coulter and C McCullough. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. T Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CIC vs PNL match captain and vice-captain choices

J Mulder

J Mulder will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has taken 8 wickets in the last three matches.

A Coulter

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Coulter as he will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken 7 wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for CIC vs PNL, Match 10

J Mulder

A Coulter

T Singh

C McCullough

J Matchett

CIYMS vs Punjab Lions Nicosia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

CIYMS vs Punjab Lions Nicosia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: C Dougherty

Batters: J Van Der Merwe

All-rounders: J Mulder, J Matchett, N Kumar, H Singh

Bowlers: C McCullough, T Singh, T Singh-I, M Best, A Coulter

CIYMS vs Punjab Lions Nicosia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C Dougherty

Batters: J Van Der Merwe

All-rounders: J Mulder, J Matchett, N Kumar, H Singh, C Robinson

Bowlers: C McCullough, T Singh, M Best, A Coulter

