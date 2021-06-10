CP vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Spice Isle T10 2nd Semi-final - June 10, 2021

The Cinnamon Pacers will be up against Ginger Generals in the second semi-final of the Spice Isle T10 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Thursday.

The Cinnamon Pacers have been in excellent form in the Spice Isle T10 and finished second in the points table. They won six games and lost just three, while one match was washed out. The Cinnamon Pacers have won three out of their last four games and will head into the semi-final fixture high on confidence.

Ginger Generals, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold in the Spice Isle T10. They managed just four wins out of their 10 league stage encounters, but a net run rate of +0.215 helped them finish third.The Ginger Generals have lost their last two matches and will be eager to return to winning ways in the semi-final.

Squads to choose from

Cinnamon Pacers: Micah Narine (c), Adel Beggs, Alick Athanaze, Chard Charles, Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard, Javel St Paul, Josh Edmund, Ken Maturine, Kenroy Peters, Kyron Andrew, Levaughn Lewis, Nicoby John, Reuel Williams

Ginger Generals: Anil Matthew, Daniel McDonald, Jaheim Brathwaite, Keone George, Larry Edward, Michael Fraser, Nelon Pascal, Nicklaus Redhead, Randol Garcia, Reynold Charles, Roland Cato, Sheon Andrew, Sunil Narayan

Predicted Playing XIs

Cinnamon Pacers: Javed Hazzard, Alick Athanaze, Micah Narine (c), Kyron Andrew, Kenroy Peters, Chard Charles, Josh Edmund (wk), Nicoby John, Ken Maturine, Javel St. Paul, Reuel Williams

Ginger Generals: Roland Cato (c), Mc Donald Daniel, George Keone, Andrew Sheon, Benjamin Wavel, Charles Reynold, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, Matthew Anil (wk), Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus

Match Details

Match: Cinnamon Pacers vs Ginger Generals

Date and Time: June 10th 2021, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada is generally a solid one to bat on, with teams consistently racking up big scores on this ground. The average first innings score in the Spice Isle T10 at the venue is around 103 runs. While only 10 games have been won by teams batting first, the chasing teams have emerged victorious 17 times.

Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CP vs GG)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matthew Anil, Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Kyron Andrew, Micah Narine, Kenroy Peters, Edward Larry, Mc Donald Daniel, Reuel Williams, Redhead Nicklaus, Pascal Nelon

Captain: Alick Athanaze. Vice-captain: Mc Donald Daniel

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Javed Hazzard, Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Charles Reynold, George Keone, Micah Narine, Kenroy Peters, Mc Donald Daniel, Javel St. Paul, Redhead Nicklaus, Pascal Nelon

Captain: Alick Athanaze. Vice-captain: Roland Cato

Edited by Samya Majumdar