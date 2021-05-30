CP vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Spice Isle T10 Match - May 31, 2021

The Cinnamon Pacers will be up against the Nutmeg Warriors in the second match of the Spice Isle T10 at the Grenada Cricket Association on Monday.

Besides having quite a few high-performing all-rounders in their squad, the Cinnamon Pacers have a decent bowling attack as well. Meanwhile, the Nutmeg Warriors have a batting-heavy side, with West Indies international Andre Fletcher leading the charge for them.

Both teams will be looking to make a solid start to their Spice Isle T10 campaign.

Squads to choose from

Cinnamon Pacers: Adel Beggs, Alick Athanaze, Chard Charles, Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard, Javel St Paul, Josh Edmund, Ken Maturine, Kenroy Peters, Kyron Andrew, Levaughn Lewis, Micah Narine, Nicoby John, Reuel Williams

Nutmeg Warriors: Akeem Alexis, Andre Fletcher, Dane Murray, Darel Cyrus, Donald McDonald, Haston Jackson, Isaiah Simon, Jevon Andrew, Josh Thomas, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Samuel Charles, Seandell Regis, Sheldon Joseph

Predicted Playing XIs

Cinnamon Pacers: Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard (wk), Alick Athanaze, Kyron Andrew, Nicoby John, Kenroy Peters, Micah Narine, Javel St Paul, Levaughn Lewis, Adel Beggs, Reuel Williams

Nutmeg Warriors: Andre Fletcher, Jevon Andrew (wk), Akeem Alexis, Nealon Francois, Donald McDonald, Riddick Hayling, Isaiah Simon, Josh Thomas, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Dane Murray

Match Details

Match: Cinnamon Pacers vs Nutmeg Warriors

Date & Time: May 31st 2021, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Grenada Cricket Association, Grenada, West Indies

Pitch Report

Although the track at the Grenada Cricket Association is likely to be a good one to bat on, there will be something in it for the bowlers as well. A score of around 90 could be part at the venue.

Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CP vs NW)

Dream11 Team for Cinnamon Pacers vs Nutmeg Warriors - Spice Isle T10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Javed Hazzard, Jevon Andrew, Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Akeem Alexis, Micah Narine, Kenroy Peters, Isaiah Simon, Javel St Paul, Haston Jackson, Dane Murray

Captain: Andre Fletcher. Vice-captain: Kenroy Peters

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Javed Hazzard, Jevon Andrew, Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Heron Campbell, Micah Narine, Kenroy Peters, Isaiah Simon, Reuel Williams, Dane Murray, Josh Thomas

Captain: Andre Fletcher. Vice-captain: Micah Narine