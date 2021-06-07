CP vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Spice Isle T10 Match - June 07, 2021

The Cinnamon Pacers will be up against the Saffron Strikers in match number 23 of the Spice Isle T10 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Monday.

The Cinnamon Pacers have won four of their seven matches and currently find themselves second in the Spice Isle T10 points table. They will head into the fixture on the back of a seven-wicket win over the Bay Leaf Blasters.

The Saffron Strikers have also won four in seven and are currently atop the Spice Isle T10 standings by virtue of having a better net run rate. They beat the Nutmeg Warriors by six wickets in their last match.

Squads to choose from

Cinnamon Pacers: Micah Narine (c), Adel Beggs, Alick Athanaze, Chard Charles, Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard, Javel St Paul, Josh Edmund, Ken Maturine, Kenroy Peters, Kyron Andrew, Levaughn Lewis, Nicoby John, Reuel Williams

Saffron Strikers: Ryan John (c), Kem Charles, Ray Charles, Samora Fraser, Nickozi St. Hillaire, Kendel George, Jelani George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (WK), Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, Laurie Williams, John Olive and Jenson Phillip.

Predicted Playing XIs

Cinnamon Pacers: Alick Athanaze, Heron Campbell, Kyron Andrew, Micah Narine (c), Kenroy Peters, Chard Charles, Javed Hazzard (wk), Nicoby John, Levanghn Lewis, Javel St. Paul, Reuel Williams

Saffron Strikers: Lendon Lawrence (w), St Nickozi Hillaire, Mickel Joseph, John Olive, Ryan John (c), Kendel George, Kem Charles, Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, Jenson Phillip, Laurie Williams

Match Details

Match: Cinnamon Pacers vs Saffron Strikers

Date: June th 2021, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada is generally a good one to bat on, with the average score in the Spice Isle T10 being in excess of 100 runs. However, bowlers, especially spinners, have fared pretty decently on this surface.

Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CP vs SS)

Dream11 Team for Cinnamon Pacers vs Saffron Strikers - Spice Isle T10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lendon Lawrence, Alick Athanaze, Alex Moses, Heron Campbell, Ryan John, Mickel Joseph, Micah Narine, Kenroy Peters, Laurie Williams, John Olive, Javel St. Paul

Captain: Alick Athanaze. Vice-captain: Kenroy Peters

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lendon Lawrence, Alick Athanaze, Kendel George, Heron Campbell, Ryan John, Mickel Joseph, Micah Narine, Kenroy Peters, Shermon Lewis, John Olive, Reuel Williams

Captain: Alick Athanaze. Vice-captain: Ryan John

